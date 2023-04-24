Osoyoos RCMP member receives Award of Valour

Photo: Don Urquhart The Award of Valour is the highest award for a police officer in BC.

Osoyoos RCMP's Constable Brent Greenfield has been honoured with an Award of Valour - the highest award for a police officer in BC, as law enforcement officers across the province were recognized for bravery and dedication.

The 39th annual Police Honours Night at Government House saw Janet Austin, lieutenant governor of BC, and Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General presenting awards to 154 officers of all ranks from municipal departments and the RCMP.

The awards were for their extraordinary bravery in life-saving incidents, devotion above and beyond the call of duty, and work to make communities safer in British Columbia.

Const. Greenfield was recognized for saving an unconscious suicidal man from a smoke-filled vehicle.

The incident occurred on December 17, 2018 as Const. Greenfield came on duty at 8 a.m. "A third-party caller reported a person in emotional distress," Sgt. Jason Bayda, Osoyoos detachment commander explained to the Times Chronicle.

Greenfield then conducted some patrols for the person and found the car in a pull-out on Hwy. 3, part way up Anarchist Mountain.

When he reached the vehicle it was filled with smoke. "The person basically started burning a substance inside the vehicle which was completely filled with smoke when Greenfield reached the vehicle."

The individual inside the car was unresponsive with the constable proceeding to open the door and pull the individual to safety.

By this time the Anarchist Mountain Fire Department and BC Ambulance service arrived on scene and after being attended to the individual regained consciousness.

"It's one of those things that had he not pulled the individual out when he did, it probably would've been too late," says Bayda.

Bayda notes that Const. Greenfield put himself in harm's way by entering the vehicle not knowing what was causing the smoke or what type of noxious fumes were being emitted.

"So he was recognized for putting a person's safety first, opening the vehicle and dragging the person away from the danger, and then getting mental health help for the person right away."

Bayda notes that Greenfield has been with the Osoyoos detachment for a number of years and adds that the two of them worked together in Lytton prior to Bayda coming to Osoyoos.

"He had transferred to the Lower Mainland," Bayda says, "and when he showed an interest in coming to Osoyoos, I fought to get him here because I know his quality of work."

This particular incident is an example of that, he says, "it's one of those things that shows you his quick actions on what I believe saved this person's life."

Bayda says he's proud that his members are willing to go above and beyond and highlights that aside from Greenfield's well deserved recognition, "there's a lot of things our members are doing all the time that they're not getting recognition for."

He notes that in this type of a file which involves mental health, it's not normally publicized, "so when someone is recognized and especially at such a high level, it puts a spotlight on the good quality work that all my members are doing here."

Greenfield was not available for comment and Bayda noted that "he's not one that looks for recognition at all, he's not someone who does something like this to receive accolades, he did it because it was what needed to be done at the time."

Speaking of the awards ceremony that took place over two nights last week, Austin said: “Every person we’ve honoured over the past two nights has demonstrated extraordinary bravery, quick thinking and initiative in different and unpredictable situations.”

“It was an honour to hear the stories of these brave men and women, who put themselves in jeopardy to ensure the rest of us can live in peace and safety. We thank them for their service and acknowledge all who support them to do such impactful work for the province,” she added.

In all, 45 officers received the award of valour, which is the highest award for a police officer in BC. It is awarded to police officers who acted for the benefit of others while knowingly placing themselves at substantial risk of death or serious injury. These officers exhibited exceptional courage, regardless of personal safety, to attempt to save or protect others from harm, the province said.

In addition, 109 officers were recognized with honours for meritorious service for exemplary performance that answered the call to service in exceptional ways. It is awarded to police officers who demonstrated that they acted in a manner beyond the call of duty.

“Day in and day out, police officers work hard throughout British Columbia to keep our communities, homes and roads safe by preventing crime and responding to a variety of calls for service,” said Mike Farnworth, Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

"Policing is a difficult job, and the pandemic spawned a whole new set of challenges. I want to thank our officers for putting their lives on the line for the safety and security of our communities.”

More than 9,000 members of these services deliver policing throughout BC.

This is the first Police Honours Night event held since 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions.