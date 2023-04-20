South Okanagan band Rebel Luv nominated for Award

Photo: File photo.

Local South Okanagan band Rebel Luv, composed of Mikie Spillett and Ken Repkow have been nominated for Favorite Rock / Pop Group or Artist at the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards 2023.

“We are over the moon, honoured by your overwhelming support of us,” Spillett said about the nomination. Continuing to say, “thank you, from the bottom of our hearts, without you, there would be no us.”

The nomination is only the first stage, final voting began on April 10 and will be live for one month ending on May 10, 2023. There are three groups in each category and whoever receives the most votes will win.

Spillett said: “Our fans are fantastic! Let's put Oliver and Osoyoos on the map!” Votes can be cast for Rebel Luv at gonzookanagan.com.

The purpose of the Gonzo Okanagan People’s Choice Music Awards is to celebrate the musicians in the Thompson Okanagan. In March residents had the opportunity to nominate their favourite musicians for the awards.

Brad Krauza, organizer of the awards, said that “we received over 1,000 nominations, more than expected for this first annual event.”

The winners will be awarded and recognized for their achievements at the red-carpet gala on June 16 at Sunset Ranch Golf and Country Club in Kelowna. The event will include entertainment with comedian David Kopp, a drum circle with Bobby Bovenzu, and musical performances by Dirt Road Opera, Rhindress, and Leila Neverland.