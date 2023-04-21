Quilters showcase art in colour, and the skills of Oliver locals

Photo: Sebastian Kanally Double O QUilters Guild?s two feature quilters, Heather Wiltse and Colleen Baptiste who were showcasing their quilts and offering conversation and tips for people in attendance.

The Oliver Community centre saw an explosion of colour, with quilts from all over the South Okanagan on display at the Double O Quilters Guild’s “Quilts and Beyond” show April 14-15.

There was a constant flow of people coming to experience the awe of the complex and artistic quilts on display. Also featured were quilting demonstrations, and myriad coloured fabrics for purchase.

Everyone in attendance received a small quilted heart that says “hug,” which came with a little poem.

On stage were the Double O Quilters Guild’s two feature quilters, Heather Wiltse and Colleen Baptiste, who were showcasing their quilts and offering conversation and tips for people in attendance.

Wiltse was impressed by all the quilts and said “there is a lot of art here” and that the event was steady with attendees.

Both Wiltse and Baptiste are seasoned quilters who have made quilts for many different people over the years. They both explained that they do not sell their quilts, they give them away to friends and family. Baptiste also for the last 14 years has made the annual SOSS Grad Award Quilt from the guild.

Both are passionate about the importance of sewing and quilting as a skill.

“In some places and some communities it's almost like a lost art, being able to sew. There have been years where it's not even taught in school. We always had sewing at school, I was in grade seven and had to make an apron, a pot holder, you learned to sew,” Wiltse said.

Wiltse displayed three full photo albums of all the quilts she had made with hand-written notes about where they all went. She said she has made over 100 quilts. Baptiste said “One year I made 17 full-size quilts."

In addition to the process of quilting, the camaraderie of the guild is very important.

“The best part of the guild is Wednesday, it's more where they get together and work on the charity stuff, work on their own stuff, you bring your sewing machine and do whatever you do. Sometimes people just wander in, and chat and go.”