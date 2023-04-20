Showing earth you care by cleaning up in Oliver and Osoyoos

Photo: Times Chronicle Staff Earth day clean up in Oliver

Earth Day is fast approaching and Oliver Parks and Recreation is trying to get people to show their love for the planet by engaging in their annual Earth Day Cleanup on Friday April 21.

“It's just trying to get the community out and about for a couple hours on Friday afternoon just thinking about cleaning up areas they spend a lot of time in,” Carol Sheridan, Manager at Oliver Parks and Recreation said about the event.

“People just go out around their business, their neighbourhood, their school and clean up and take pictures of what they are doing and send them to us,” Sheridan explained.

“People have really loved this event, we have had great support from the community on cleaning up.”

Sheridan said that lots of people simply get out on their own, but “if it's a group they can come here to the office and pick up bags, gloves, that kind of stuff.”

They are not asking anyone to pick up super heavy and large items, for that people are urged to identify them and Parks and Recreation will organize their pick up.

If you have a group of friends, a business, club or organization you can choose to clean up spaces that you value, such as the Community Park, Lion’s Park, Fairview Townsite, or your choice of location.

It takes a few seconds to sign up on their volunteer sign up sheet, accessible through their facebook account, where you can choose a location to help clean up. Just one representative of your business, club, organization, or friends needs to register.

The Town of Osoyoos is also recognizing the importance of Earth Day and is encouraging people to play their own part in protecting the environment.

They are suggesting reviewing the Town Recycling program, cleaning up garbage in a public area, planting a garden, or installing drip irrigation. It could also be decluttering and donating clothes to charity or a friend in need.

Visit the earthday.ca website for more information on how to make a difference.

If you have questions regarding the Oliver clean up, contact Jan at 250-498-4985 ext. 204 or [email protected]