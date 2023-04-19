Specialty prizes from South Okanagan businesses available as winnings for Highway to Healing fundraiser

Photo: Highway to Healing

The Highway to Healing Support Society (H2H) has announced a unique raffle and fundraiser launch, A Taste of the South Okanagan.

Partnering with Backyard Farms Chef’s Table, Spirit Ridge Resort, Area 27 Motorsports Park and a variety of Estate wineries, the Society is offering up some of the best the South Okanagan has to offer.

The Highway to Healing Support Society was formed in 2013 as a community project of the Rotary Club of Oliver.

Tracy MacFadden, President of the H2H Board states their mission is “ to help with travel costs for families residing in OK Falls, Oliver and Osoyoos with children needing medical care not available in our communities."

Since then, the society has been able to help families by paying for travel-related expenses.

The raffle will has launched and the draw date is set for July 12, 2023.

The society said the highlight of the raffle is an exclusive Aug.16 fine-dining experience at Backyard Farms Chef’s Table. The winner, along with five guests of their choosing, will enjoy a full culinary experience with wine pairing at Backyard Farms. The menu utilizes locally sourced and grown ingredients.

Each course will be paired with quality wines from the South Okanagan wine region.

An Alberta couple that vacations annually in Osoyoos and has contributed to our vision over the years has offered to donate half of their August 16 dinner booking to H2H.

This couple is generously underwriting the cost of the three-course dinner complete with wine pairings. Transportation will be supplied by Wine Tours Gone South.

The Taste of the South Okanagan raffle will also offer supplementary draws for three other prizes specific to the South Okanagan:

The second-place winner will recieve a carefully curated unique gift certificate to redeem for 12 bottles of Premium Legacy Wines donated by some of the Estate Wineries in the South Okanagan.In addition, the second-place winner will receive a unique piece of art painted by BC emerging artist award winner Adele Fussi; this talented artist has created a piece of art depicting a South Okanagan vineyard scene

The third place winner will receive a weekend getaway for two at Spirit Ridge Resort; this includes two nights in a lovely condo, a chef’s wine-paired meal at The Bear, The Fish, The Root and The Berry, as well as brunch for two.

The fourth place winner will win an exclusive entry into Area 27 Motorsports, an exclusive members-only motorsports club offering entrance to the private clubhouse on a race day, a private tour, as well as branded mementos of the event.

Raffle tickets are priced at $30 per ticket, and a limited number of two tickets for $55. Watch for them to go on sale soon by following H2H on Facebook or Instagram or visit the website www.highwaytohealing.org

They can be purchased online by e-transfer of funds directly to [email protected]