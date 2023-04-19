Camp for agricultural workers opens early in Oliver

Photo: Contributed

An agricultural worker campsite in rural Oliver has opened early this year to accommodate those coming for the 2023 season.

Secrest Hill, formerly known as the Loose Bay Campground, was taken over by the RDOS in 2021. The campsite offers accommodations to temporary agricultural workers throughout the harvest season every year.

Since they began managing the property, the RDOS has worked with the provincial government to make upgrades, including 50 new picnic tables as part of a work agreement with Okanagan Correctional Centre and its inmates.

"Secrest Hill Agricultural Worker’s Campsite is one of the largest of its kind in the Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys,” said Rick Knodel, Electoral Area C director.

“The campsite has 125 individual camping spaces and hosts workers employed at a variety of agricultural operations in the region, including vineyards, orchards, cannabis farms, and mushroom farms.”

Harvest season typically begins ramping up this time of year. In past years, the campground has opened a little later in April.

At its peak in June, the campground will see hundreds of residents working at farms around the South Okanagan.