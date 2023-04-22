South Okanagan U13 Rep wins silver at Provincials

Photo: Kirsten McLean The South Okanagan U13 Rep hockey team made the region proud.

The South Okanagan U13 Rep hockey team made the region proud, representing Osoyoos, Oliver, Keremeos and Cawston by winning silver at the provincial championships. Kirsten McLean photo

Times Chronicle Staff

The South Okanagan U13 Rep hockey team walked away from the Provincial Finals with silver medals after a highly successful season on the ice.

The South Okanagan U13 Rep play in the South Okanagan Minor Hockey Association and represent the Town of Osoyoos, Oliver and Villages of Keremeos and Cawston. This year the team also had two players from the Boundary region and one from Grand Forks as well.

Team manager Nina Ruck says the team was lucky to have huge support from its coaches. The coaching staff, lead by Steve Harrison includes assistant coaches Jim Liebel, Derek Ruck, Ryan Dunkley and Tyler Loura.



“The coaching staff brings great hockey knowledge and development for these players,” she says. Because of the depth of coaching skills the team has a goalie coach, a power skating and skills coach, and some who work with systems.

“They stress the importance of teamwork, commitment, focus, work ethic and keep expectations high,” Ruck says.

She adds that the team worked “extremely hard” this season which has made the team very competitive. The team hosted a home U13 Rep Tournament in Osoyoos, playing against teams from across BC and placed 1st overall.

They also placed 1st in the Abbotsford Tier 2 Tournament in December and bronze in the Kamloops Tier 2 Tournament back in October.

Their success led them to a 1st place finish in the Tier 2 league, 1st in the Tier 3 playoffs, and sent it to the Provincials for U13 Tier 3 in West Vancouver where the team was undefeated with a 5-0 record going into the finals.

“The players fought hard and just came up short but bringing home Silver is an amazing accomplishment,” Ruck said.

“We are extremely thankful to our generous community for always helping support these kids on these memorable journeys and accomplishments. You helped us make this possible for these players. We hope we make you all proud. #SmallTownCommunityProud.”

The team consists of #16 Lucas Geen, #17 Seth Crowley, #1 Phillippa Bertacco, #13 Samera Gabriel, #24 Jamie Macfarlane, #22 Landon Ruck, #11 Lynden Dunkley, #18 Ayla Dunkley, #15 Jace Williams, #5 Zane McLean, #14 Ethan Vaugeois, #7 Blake Vrabel, #21 Nixon Heise #20 Piper Dupuis (AP), and #8 Troy Stene (AP).