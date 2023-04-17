Chance to race at exclusive Area 27 racetrack in Oliver

Photo: Area 27

A rare opportunity for drivers to experience a members-only racetrack in the South Okanagan is coming up.

Avion Motorsports has announced Grassroots Track Day presented by Kirmac Collision, describing it as an "exclusive" event that will be "open to passionate drivers looking for an adrenaline rush" at the world-renowned Area 27 in Oliver.

On April 26, auto enthusiasts, whether experienced or just looking for fun, can either bring their own vehicle or rent an Avion Camaro to experience the excitement of the racetrack which is typically inaccessible to the public.



"If you have ever wanted the thrill of driving on Area 27 the Grassroots Track Day is for you," said Trevor Seibert, founder of Avion Motorsports.

Tickets are now on sale, and guests can choose between bringing their own car — "This could be your sports car or your minivan!" — renting a Camaro, or booking a ride-along in the Avion RS1 racecar, the only two-seater car of its type, with a professional driver.

The racetrack's design was co-engineered by Seibert, with challenging corners and long straightaways.

More information and tickets can be found online here.