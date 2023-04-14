A storage container is staying at home in Oliver’s downtown core

Photo: Town of Oliver The storage container on the north east corner of the property that will stay for another three years.

A metal storage container at Firehall Brewery will stay in Oliver’s downtown core for at least three more years as a result of town council approving a temporary use permit for the container.

The Firehall Brewery property at 6077 Main St. in Oliver, now has approval to leave the storage container on the north east corner of the property for three years.

In council's discussion on April 11, Councilor Petra Veintimilla asked if there was a temporary use permit already in place because the container has been there for a while.

Randy Houle, Director of Development Services, responded that “staff became aware of the container being there and proceeded with enforcement”. They are now applying for a temporary use permit to allow for it on a temporary basis until they can find a solution.

Veintimilla said, “I am fully in support of the temporary use permit because of the fact that it is serving a purpose in a way that is hidden from Main St. and from Fairview St., which are high traffic areas . . . I think it fits in perfectly and serves the purpose it needs to serve.”

Photo: Town of Oliver View from the lane behind the property where the container is behind a six foot fence.

A metal storage container is not permitted in the Town Centre zone, so a temporary use permit is required.

The administrative report states that, “the properties across the lane to the east are slowly transitioning from industrial to commercial uses, thus the permanent use of a metal storage container would not be aligned with the long term vision of the area.”

But the town council thought that the container was hidden enough that it did not jeopardize the character of the neighbourhood. The storage container is visible from the lane behind the property, but it is partially screened by a six foot privacy fence.

The permit is limited to only one container and it cannot be moved to another location on the property.

It was noted in the report that storing the production materials off site is not a feasible option for the business.