Hester Creek Winery in South Okanagan declared BC Winery of the Year by magazine

Hester Creek Estate Winery, just south of Oliver, has received the honour of being named the 2023 British Columbia Winery of the Year by Great Northwest Wine Magazine.

The route to winning British Columbia Winery of the year began at the Cascadia International Wine Competition, hosted by Great Northwest Wine, where the winery earned gold for their 2021 Pinot Gris Viognier and 2021 Sémillion. Their 2021 Viognier, 2021 Old Vine Pinot Blanc and 2021 old Vine Trebbiano won double gold.

As a result of this successful showing, Hester Creek was invited to enter their wines into the Great Northwest Invitational Wine Competition, resulting in a double gold award for their 2020 Character Red and gold for the second vintage of their 2019 Old Vine Brut.

The recognition that comes with these awards granted them access to an invitation to the prestigious Platinum Awards, where three of their wines were awarded platinum medals, the 2019 Old Vine Brut, 2021 old Vine Pinot Blanc and 2021 Sémillion.

Eric Degerman, Great Northwest Wine Magazine founder, reached out to Hester Creek Winery in early January to congratulate them and inform them that because of all the aforementioned awards they would be receiving the honour of British Columbia Winery of the Year.

The winery is located on Canada’s Golden Mile Bench, which has a winning terroir particularly when it comes to their Old Vine Trebbiano. Mark Hopley, the Winemaker at Hester Creek said in an interview with Degerman that “we lose the sun fairly early on this side [of the valley], so we hang onto those acids which is very important in our wine making.”

By making sure the acidity and sugar are balanced, “you get that winning combination” he commented.

This is the first time the award has been given out by the Great Northwest Wine brand.