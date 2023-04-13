Spartan Drive property in Osoyoos topic of concern at public hearing

Photo: Contributed Rendering of the proposed 25 apartments, and five townhouses for 7808 Spartan Drive.

Osoyoos Town Council heard concerns at a public hearing over the proposed zoning amendment for 7808 Spartan Drive on March 27, including the issues of parking, the combined height and width of the building, and the lack of a fence in the proposal.

The town received four email correspondences about the proposed zoning amendment, three against and one in favour, and one person chose to speak against the matter in person.

Sterling Pacific Holdings Inc., owner of the property, is looking to amend the zoning to increase the density allowed on the lot within the condominium building and five story apartment from 17 to 25 units.

The overall height, and floorplate are unchanged from the previously approved proposal. The proposal is to redesign and densify the interior units for 25 total apartments, and five townhouses. The five townhouses around the front are unchanged.

The project has gone from four units per floor, to five units per floor.

Originally there were eight one bedroom units, eight two bedroom units, and one three bedroom unit, equalling 17 total units.

The new proposal would include five one bedroom units, 20 two bedroom units and zero three bedroom units.

Jamie Harper, representing Sterling Pacific Properties said they think this design, with more two bedroom units, is much more family friendly.

The rentals must be maintained as rentals for a 20-year period. The plan also includes 38 parking stalls.

The lack of parking, and the resulting congestion was the most common complaint. There will be 30 living units total and 38 parking stalls one of the emails says.

The email continues to lay the criticism that “the town council appears to be ignoring a ‘community quality of life issue’,” said Roger Parker, trustee with Osoyoos United Church.

The one person who chose to speak in person at the public hearing was another trustee from the Osoyoos United Church and expressed a similar worry that people will be parking on the church property.

Another issue raised was the “walls” that are completely blocking the views for the developments farther back on the lakeshore.

Dave Albert noted this in his email to the town council, saying further that this requires no “architectural creativity."

Acting Mayor Jim King asked if there was any plan to put up a fence on the property, Harper responded that they indicated a fence in the landscape plans. He recalled the fence design was a chain link fence but said there is no problem switching it to a vinyl fence.