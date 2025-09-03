Long-time food, wine and events columnist calls it a day

Photo: Contributed Allison Markin is ending her long running column on Castanet.

The kitchen is closed

I started writing this column with one purpose in mind, to shine a light on the flavours, people and stories that make the Okanagan Valley a hidden culinary and cultural tourism gem to be discovered.

Eight years, around 200 wine reviews and hundreds and hundreds of social media posts later, here we are at the last sip—my last column.

And I think we’ve been discovered.

Long before Okanagan Taste, there was Eat. Drink. Tweet., my first experiment convincing wineries and related businesses that social media wasn’t a fad. A gentle (or maybe not so gentle?), push for the industry to get online and tell its stories while engaging with people beyond our valley. A growing conversation began.

It morphed into a call to create enough online traffic to lure the 2013 Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton, for its only appearance in Canada. Many wine writers descended, purple-teethed and wide-eyed, realizing what we locals had always known—this valley is world-class. Helping bring that spotlight here remains one of the proudest things I’ve done and I will forever be grateful to the many businesses and individuals who helped make it happen.

Later came the first – and so far, only – Canadian Wine Tourism Summit, built on the idea that our region deserved more than just a seasonal wave of visitors. It was about putting tourism and sips in the same glass to build an Okanagan culinary culture worth traveling for. Along the way, I had opportunities to take the Okanagan abroad by presenting workshops and pouring B.C. wines at the International Wine Tourism Conference in Europe several times, and by serving as a wine judge at a handful of international competitions.

I have loved supporting this region with more than just words, doing my best to amplify the growers, winemakers, brewers, distillers, chefs, artists, and creators who pour passion into everything they do, from bottles to cafes to books to galleries to performances, and more.

It’s been 17 years since I first dove in with a blend of ideas, determination, and perhaps a sprinkling of stubbornness to now reach the conclusion that maybe, just maybe, I have done enough.

Many thanks to the team at Castanet for giving me this platform and to my circle of friends and colleagues for lending me an arm whenever I needed some steadying.

So, here’s my final toast, to every story shared, every sip savoured, all the dishes devoured and every moment that reminded me why this valley matters.

Cheers. I’m proud to have had a seat at the table.

Check, please.

