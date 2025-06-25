Road tripping to Summerland’s Garnet Valley

Photo: Lionel Trudel Garnet Valley Ranch

Taking a turn west off Highway 97 at Summerland’s Jones Flat Road, then an eventual north on Garnet Valley Road, puts you on a gently twisting road through an undiscovered and picturesque agricultural pocket of the Okanagan Valley.

At the end of the paved road is Garnet Valley Ranch Winery. Perched above Summerland and accessed by a gravelly, bouncy corniche, this 320-acre property is a rugged, immersive retreat where wine is only part of the story.

Before you ascend to that peak, the story of Garnet Valley begins with dotted signs of carefully cultivated agri-tourism by members of the Garnet Valley Agri-Tourism Association, or GVATA.

The GVATA includes fruit growers, vintners, cattle ranchers and riding stables, farms, a spot for u-pick Haskap berries (take your time on the road and watch for the sign), several unique guest cottages and accommodations, and Star’s Piggly Wigglys Sanctuary, dedicated to sheltering pet pigs.

A truly distinctive and quaint area, sadly, the serenity of Garnet Valley is currently under threat thanks to plans for a gravel mine that was recently approved by the Province of British Columbia, despite vocal opposition from numerous associations and businesses concerned about environmental degradation, road safety, water supply stability, property devaluation, and the potential for negative impact on the area’s agritourism economy.

(Learn more on the GVATA’s website, because after this short road trip, surely, you’ll be inspired to take action.)

If wine tasting is the primary purpose of your meandering, first stop at Solvero Wines on your way to Garnet Valley Ranch Winery. Solvero offers seated tastings as well as walk-ins. Add a charcuterie plate to your tasting reservation so you can linger a while and admire the surrounding rugged terrain.

And then, there’s Garnet Valley Ranch Winery. You’ll get to a point of wondering if you’ve missed it, but just keep going and follow the signs. Note your experience must be booked in advance.

Run by Okanagan Crush Pad, Garnet Valley Ranch blends high-elevation vineyards, regenerative farming, and biodiverse land stewardship. Visitors to the ranch might spot ducks, chickens, owls, ospreys, and even deer or the odd cougar.

A restored pond now supports trout and birdlife (more than 75 bird species have been documented), and the vineyards are uniquely fenced to allow wildlife freedom to roam. Beyond the grapes, there are organic crops, lavender fields, active beehives (which guests are kindly advised to admire from a distance), and more.

Experiences at the ranch are intimate and guided. Horseback rides from neighbouring Wildhorse Mountain Ranch, electric bikes, e-golf carts, or hikes will bring guests to the Outlook Visitor Centre for a wine tasting with a panoramic view.

A mere 30 minutes from Penticton, the road to the ranch is worth a drive this summer.

Photo: Jon Adrian Solvero Wines

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.