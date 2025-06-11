261995
265579
Okanagan-Taste

Snack for those supporting the Edmonton Oilers intros year's Stanley Cup final

Local eats for Oilers fans

Allison Markin - | Story: 555496

As I compile these suggestions for Stanely Cup viewing parties, it’s the day of game two of the Stanley Cup final. Therefore, we may all be getting ready for game four as you’re reading this.

If you’re gathering together and are decked out in orange and blue, here are a few dishes and snacks to consider, with a nod to local and B.C. cheeses. Why? Because bleu cheese and a deep orange cheddar will pretty much have you covered.

So, let’s start there, with a B.C.-based cheese board. Get your cheeses at local shops such as Vernon’s Wedge Cheesery, Kelowna’s Grate Cheesery, or at your favourite local delicatessen or wine shop.

On the blue side:

Castle Blue from The Farm House Natural Cheeses, produced in Agassiz

Bleu Claire from Parksville’s Little Qualicum Cheeseworks

King Cole, with its blue veins, from Upper Bench Creamery on the Naramata Bench

On the orange side:

Red Leicester from Golden Ears Cheesecrafters in Maple Ridge

Smoked Gouda from Armstrong’s Triple Island Farms

Grass Fed Heritage Cheddar from Surrey’s Donia Farms

Pair your cheeses with local apples, sweet or savoury Okanagan-made preserves, a baguette from one of the valley’s many excellent artisan bakeries, or a selection of delicious crisps from Grindrod’s Okanagan Rawsome.

And don’t forget to drop a few B.C blueberries onto your cheese tray. Fresh or chocolate-covered, you can even freeze a few to take the place of ice cubes in your playoff drinks and sips, keeping the blue theme going.

Take one of your cheeses up a notch by creating a pierogi dish as a subtle nod to the Ukrainian and Eastern European roots of Alberta and the Canadian Prairies. Locally made pierogis are available fresh or frozen and can be turned into a tasty comfort dish – fry them, cover them in sautéed onions and mushrooms, then top with a crumble of bleu cheese.

Even better, give pierogi poutine a try. Load them into a bowl (adding fries is optional) and top with gravy, green onions, sour cream, cheese curds, and maple-smoked bacon.

For dessert, blueberry-orange pops are easy to make ahead of the game. Try this recipe or swirl together a blend of Greek yogurt, honey, and puréed blueberries, then layer with orange zest and juice for naturally coloured treat.

This might be considered a wild card, but no game day viewing party should be without a plentiful supply of Hawkins Cheezies, quintessentially Canadian and an iconic snack.

There couldn’t possibly be a better time to have orange fingers.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Okanagan Taste articles

About the Author

A creative thinker with more than two decades of experience in communications, Allison is an early adopter of social and digital media, bringing years of work in traditional media to the new frontier of digital engagement marketing through her company, All She Wrote.

She is the winner of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's 2011 and 2012 awards for Social Media Initiative, an International LERN award for marketing, and the 2014 Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Hospitality/Tourism.

Allison has amassed a following on multiple social networks of more than 30,000, frequently writes and about social media, food and libations as well as travel and events, and through her networks, she led a successful bid to bring the Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton in June 2013, one of the largest social media wine events in the world, generating 31 million social media impressions, $1 million in earned media, and an estimated ongoing economic impact of $2 million.

In 2014, she held the first Canadian Wine Tourism Summit to spark conversation about the potential for wine tourism in Canada as a year-round economic driver.

Allison contributes epicurean content to several publications, has been a judge for several wine and food competitions, and has earned her advanced certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

In her spare time, she has deep, meaningful conversations with her cats.

She can be reached at [email protected]



257563
The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories





260570