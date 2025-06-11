Snack for those supporting the Edmonton Oilers intros year's Stanley Cup final

Photo: Pixabay A cheesy way to celebrate the Stanley Cup final.

As I compile these suggestions for Stanely Cup viewing parties, it’s the day of game two of the Stanley Cup final. Therefore, we may all be getting ready for game four as you’re reading this.

If you’re gathering together and are decked out in orange and blue, here are a few dishes and snacks to consider, with a nod to local and B.C. cheeses. Why? Because bleu cheese and a deep orange cheddar will pretty much have you covered.

So, let’s start there, with a B.C.-based cheese board. Get your cheeses at local shops such as Vernon’s Wedge Cheesery, Kelowna’s Grate Cheesery, or at your favourite local delicatessen or wine shop.

On the blue side:

Castle Blue from The Farm House Natural Cheeses, produced in Agassiz

Bleu Claire from Parksville’s Little Qualicum Cheeseworks

King Cole, with its blue veins, from Upper Bench Creamery on the Naramata Bench

On the orange side:

Red Leicester from Golden Ears Cheesecrafters in Maple Ridge

Smoked Gouda from Armstrong’s Triple Island Farms

Grass Fed Heritage Cheddar from Surrey’s Donia Farms

Pair your cheeses with local apples, sweet or savoury Okanagan-made preserves, a baguette from one of the valley’s many excellent artisan bakeries, or a selection of delicious crisps from Grindrod’s Okanagan Rawsome.

And don’t forget to drop a few B.C blueberries onto your cheese tray. Fresh or chocolate-covered, you can even freeze a few to take the place of ice cubes in your playoff drinks and sips, keeping the blue theme going.

Take one of your cheeses up a notch by creating a pierogi dish as a subtle nod to the Ukrainian and Eastern European roots of Alberta and the Canadian Prairies. Locally made pierogis are available fresh or frozen and can be turned into a tasty comfort dish – fry them, cover them in sautéed onions and mushrooms, then top with a crumble of bleu cheese.

Even better, give pierogi poutine a try. Load them into a bowl (adding fries is optional) and top with gravy, green onions, sour cream, cheese curds, and maple-smoked bacon.

For dessert, blueberry-orange pops are easy to make ahead of the game. Try this recipe or swirl together a blend of Greek yogurt, honey, and puréed blueberries, then layer with orange zest and juice for naturally coloured treat.

This might be considered a wild card, but no game day viewing party should be without a plentiful supply of Hawkins Cheezies, quintessentially Canadian and an iconic snack.

There couldn’t possibly be a better time to have orange fingers.

