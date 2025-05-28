Road trip to the the Naramata Bench

Photo: Jon Adrian, courtesy of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association There are many places to stop by on the road to Naramata and inthe village itself.

For me, a road trip to Naramata is around 20 minutes if I hit a red light on my way through Penticton.

I obey the speed limit on the sinuous Naramata Road, much to the chagrin of anyone behind me.

Photo: Jon Adrian, courtesy of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association Enjoy the Naramata village.

If you’re sticking around the Okanagan this summer, a day trip to Naramata should be blocked into your calendar. Discover Naramata is a good place to start for itinerary ideas, especially as special spring activities are in play during Naramata Blooms until June 20.

Read on for some suggestions and maybe I’ll see you around the village that I insist on calling ‘the shire.’

Where to sip

It’s easy to find a tasting rooms along the way and Naramata Bench Wineries Association has an Insiders Pass that makes it even easier to explore.

My suggestions?

• Red Rooster Winery recently reopened and will be offering several different wine experiences, including the Flight Club Tasting and The Roost Reserve

• Award-winning distillery, Maple Leaf Spirits, has a beautiful selection of fruit liqueurs and brandies and now you can pick up a bottle of its Genie Gin

• Little Engine Wines is now open late on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays for its Evening Lounge, beginning at 5 p.m. with the last seating at 8 p.m., with small bites available.

Conveniently, these three spots are clustered within easy walking distance.

Where to savour

Naramata is a “Cittaslow” community, part of an Italian inspired global network of towns that collectively prioritize each one’s local, unique and historic resources, among other values. This appreciation for the land is reflected on the menus of many of the somewhat whimsical eateries in—and on the way to—the village.

Photo: Jon Adrian, courtesy of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association Check out the historic Naramata Inn and its restaurant.

My suggestions?

• Joie Winery is welcoming a twist on summer classic with its Hot Dog Lounge, open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday to Monday. Try The Alsatian or The Bánh Mì hot dogs

• For coffee and pastries, Just Baked Naramata is both cozy and delicious during the day and it team recently opened 9 Mile Bistro across the street for heartier fare, including later hours on Fridays

• Stock up and shop at the Naramata General Store for wines, cheeses, local bread, groceries and much more in it collection of “curated convenience” goods.

Where to slow down

A visit to Naramata will most definitely not be complete without taking time to admire the historic Naramata Inn before relaxing at its reawakened Bistro Lapin Perdu, which pays homage to the culinary comfort food creations of the French countryside. From the elegant cocktails and thoughtful wine list to the playfully exquisite menu, you’ll be enchanted.

Look for future Okanagan-based road trip suggestions in future columns.

Photo: Jon Adrian, courtesy of the Naramata Bench Wineries Association Sampling local wines and cheeses make for a special day out in Naramata.

