AI may think otherwise but the Okanagan is not losing its identity

AI view of region is not OK

Allison Markin - | Story: 550260

On occasion, especially when I have a mild case of writer’s block, I’ll pull up an artificial intelligence writing tool and ask it what I should write about.

Usually, the suggestions are not super surprising but can give me a slight creative poke in one direction or another.

This exercise can also tease my technical interests, as I ponder what algorithms are picking up out there on the vast interwebs.

So, when this AI idea came up, I was a bit taken aback. The suggested title was, "Is the Okanagan losing its food identity?"

The suggested opening paragraph (written by AI) was “Not long ago, the Okanagan’s food culture was synonymous with orchards, farm stands, backyard bounty, and family-owned restaurants that knew their farmers by name. But as glass towers rise, vineyards flip hands and chain restaurants find footholds in once-sleepy towns, I’ve started to wonder: Are we losing what made our food scene feel truly local?”

My first thought was, “Wait a second. Are we?’

My second thought was, why was this the top suggestion and what is it that AI is picking up on there?

I asked ChatGPT to explain itself, which brought on strong mix of curiosity and anxiety. The response included statements about rapid development, the sale or repurposing of farmland, food producers struggling with climate and affordability pressures and tourism leaning towards “homogenized” offerings instead of the authentic.

First of all, I don’t think the region is losing its identity. Certainly, though, it’s evolving. An example is Penticton was once known as the “City of peaches and beaches.” The beaches are here but there were no peaches last season.

As a teenager, I remember Kelowna was where everyone wanted to go for waterslides, mini-golf, and go-carting. Now, it’s food and wine. But that may simply be a sign of my age.

If this is what’s out there in this age of Google searches and AI seeping into many corners of our daily lives, do we collectively need to change our tune?

That’s a tough task. We post and discuss what’s top of mind and in recent years that has been dealing with agricultural challenges, a wine industry grappling with how to handle a vintage that incorporates grapes from other regions thanks to last year’s crop loss, rising costs and shifting travel habits.

I’m not sure what the answer is but I think it might come from some real life conversations and collaborations. Around 15 years ago, a collective group of associations, businesses and individuals created an enormous swell of online chatter, in part to win a bid for the 2013 Wine Bloggers’ Conference.

In 2012, The Huffington Post named Penticton as one of the top 10 world travel destinations based on a survey that analyzed millions of travel-related online comments.

We can do something positive like this again, right?

About the Author

A creative thinker with more than two decades of experience in communications, Allison is an early adopter of social and digital media, bringing years of work in traditional media to the new frontier of digital engagement marketing through her company, All She Wrote.

She is the winner of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's 2011 and 2012 awards for Social Media Initiative, an International LERN award for marketing, and the 2014 Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Hospitality/Tourism.

Allison has amassed a following on multiple social networks of more than 30,000, frequently writes and about social media, food and libations as well as travel and events, and through her networks, she led a successful bid to bring the Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton in June 2013, one of the largest social media wine events in the world, generating 31 million social media impressions, $1 million in earned media, and an estimated ongoing economic impact of $2 million.

In 2014, she held the first Canadian Wine Tourism Summit to spark conversation about the potential for wine tourism in Canada as a year-round economic driver.

Allison contributes epicurean content to several publications, has been a judge for several wine and food competitions, and has earned her advanced certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

In her spare time, she has deep, meaningful conversations with her cats.

She can be reached at [email protected]



