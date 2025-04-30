The growing desire for low-alcohol wines and ciders

Photo: Contributed There a move to low- and no-alcohol wines and ciders by some drinkers.

Many studies and surveys have been tabulated in recent years that track changing consumer habits when it comes to alcohol consumption.

To sum things up in very general terms, most of us are drinking less booze.

Some studies indicate millennials and generation Z are leading this sober-curious trend due to several factors—the cost, possible health impacts, various lifestyle choices and an overall desire to understand an individual’s motivation to drink alcohol.

Personally, I don’t think what’s behind this trend is critically important, a trend is not something an individual can really control, no matter what it is but rather, what’s ahead.

What do I see on the horizon? There will be two future trends, in my opinion. First, the obvious one, is improved quality of, and access to, no-alcohol, low-alcohol or de-alcoholized sips.

On the wine (and cider) front, The Opera Room joins the District Wine Village as B.C.’s the first tasting room dedicated exclusively to no- and low-alcohol wines and ciders. Often, non-alcohol options at a beverage producer can become an afterthought when you go for a tasting. Winemaker Michal Mosny of Winemaker’s CUT puts a portfolio of Piquettes, a low alcohol spritzer, two low-alcohol ciders, plus de-alcoholized wines front and centre.

Others to consider are Piquettes in a can from Bartier Bros near Oliver or Ruby Blues sparklers in cans on the way to Naramata, plus the Wine Umbrella’s de-alcoholized rosé in Kaleden, a small hamlet just south of Penticton that’s quickly becoming a micro-region to watch.

On the beer front, Tin Whistle Brewing Co. in Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre has come out with its four percent ABV Real Good Light Beer to add to its eclectic portfolio. Perhaps the name says it all.

And on the spirit front, I’ve become a fan of products from Lumette.

As for the second trend, it’s the continued growth of experiential culinary education, and by that, I mean the ongoing development of activities, events, festivals, and classes that provide elevated experiences.

Some ideas:

• Exploring an herb garden, then choosing herbs to use at a make-your own bread class.

• Heading out to nature for a foraging walk with an expert guide to learn about the history of Indigenous agriculture.

• Attending a pickling, canning, or jamming demonstration at a farm or orchard, then sitting down to an alfresco lunch or dinner.

And yes, you can pair all of these activities with a newly discovered alcohol-free beverage.

