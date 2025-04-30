261039
258940
Okanagan-Taste

The growing desire for low-alcohol wines and ciders

Low- and no-alcohol drinks

Allison Markin - | Story: 547489

Many studies and surveys have been tabulated in recent years that track changing consumer habits when it comes to alcohol consumption.

To sum things up in very general terms, most of us are drinking less booze.

Some studies indicate millennials and generation Z are leading this sober-curious trend due to several factors—the cost, possible health impacts, various lifestyle choices and an overall desire to understand an individual’s motivation to drink alcohol.

Personally, I don’t think what’s behind this trend is critically important, a trend is not something an individual can really control, no matter what it is but rather, what’s ahead.

What do I see on the horizon? There will be two future trends, in my opinion. First, the obvious one, is improved quality of, and access to, no-alcohol, low-alcohol or de-alcoholized sips.

On the wine (and cider) front, The Opera Room joins the District Wine Village as B.C.’s the first tasting room dedicated exclusively to no- and low-alcohol wines and ciders. Often, non-alcohol options at a beverage producer can become an afterthought when you go for a tasting. Winemaker Michal Mosny of Winemaker’s CUT puts a portfolio of Piquettes, a low alcohol spritzer, two low-alcohol ciders, plus de-alcoholized wines front and centre.

Others to consider are Piquettes in a can from Bartier Bros near Oliver or Ruby Blues sparklers in cans on the way to Naramata, plus the Wine Umbrella’s de-alcoholized rosé in Kaleden, a small hamlet just south of Penticton that’s quickly becoming a micro-region to watch.

On the beer front, Tin Whistle Brewing Co. in Penticton’s Cannery Trade Centre has come out with its four percent ABV Real Good Light Beer to add to its eclectic portfolio. Perhaps the name says it all.

And on the spirit front, I’ve become a fan of products from Lumette.

As for the second trend, it’s the continued growth of experiential culinary education, and by that, I mean the ongoing development of activities, events, festivals, and classes that provide elevated experiences.

Some ideas:

• Exploring an herb garden, then choosing herbs to use at a make-your own bread class.

• Heading out to nature for a foraging walk with an expert guide to learn about the history of Indigenous agriculture.

• Attending a pickling, canning, or jamming demonstration at a farm or orchard, then sitting down to an alfresco lunch or dinner.

And yes, you can pair all of these activities with a newly discovered alcohol-free beverage.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Okanagan Taste articles

261880
About the Author

A creative thinker with more than two decades of experience in communications, Allison is an early adopter of social and digital media, bringing years of work in traditional media to the new frontier of digital engagement marketing through her company, All She Wrote.

She is the winner of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's 2011 and 2012 awards for Social Media Initiative, an International LERN award for marketing, and the 2014 Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Hospitality/Tourism.

Allison has amassed a following on multiple social networks of more than 30,000, frequently writes and about social media, food and libations as well as travel and events, and through her networks, she led a successful bid to bring the Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton in June 2013, one of the largest social media wine events in the world, generating 31 million social media impressions, $1 million in earned media, and an estimated ongoing economic impact of $2 million.

In 2014, she held the first Canadian Wine Tourism Summit to spark conversation about the potential for wine tourism in Canada as a year-round economic driver.

Allison contributes epicurean content to several publications, has been a judge for several wine and food competitions, and has earned her advanced certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

In her spare time, she has deep, meaningful conversations with her cats.

She can be reached at [email protected]



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



257597


257825