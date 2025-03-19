Wine Growers British Columbia recognize wine industry leaders

Photo: Contributed Wine Growers British Columbia award winners (from Left) Michael Bartier, Leeann Froese and Robbie Hundertmark.

Earlier this month, Wine Growers British Columbia recognized a few individuals and organizations at its annual B.C. Wine Industry Insight Conference, held in Penticton March 12.

The B.C. Wine Industry Recognition Awards celebrate industry champions for their leadership, innovation and exceptional hospitality in three categories with the Ultimate B.C. Wine Ambassador Award, the Master Marketer Award and the Leadership Excellence Award.

There are many people, businesses and associations that both navigate and elevate our province’s craft beverage sector and its impact on culinary tourism. Some do that quietly, some are vocal and some are now getting louder as tariffs and trade war talk heats up.

I’ve had the pleasure of knowing this year’s award recipients in one way or another, and they all lead by example in their roles within B.C. wine.

Michael Bartier, co-owner, winemaker and general manager of Bartier Bros. Vineyard and Winery <link https://bartierbros.com/> was awarded the Leadership Excellence Award, which recognizes an individual who has gone above and beyond to take a leadership role and build great relationships within the industry, according to Wine Growers British Columbia.

An excellent winemaker, I’ve taken bottles from his winery with me to share at international conferences and competitions a number of times. Specifically, the Bartier Bros. Grüner Veltliner. Grüner, in my opinion, is a white wine that deserves more attention than it gets. Sharing a bottle with fellow wine judges from around the Pacific Northwest has sparked much chatter about the varietal and the Okanagan’s potential.

This year’s Ultimate BC Wine Ambassador Award went to Robbie Hundertmark of Crown & Thieves <link https://crownthieves.com/> and Jason Parkes Customs.

Robbie once took me through a tasting, at a winery he left several years ago, during which he compared the wines to members of the Backstreet Boys. He did this with such subtlety and finesse that I barely noticed the comparisons at first but by the time I finished the portfolio, it all made complete sense. That was years ago and I’m still talking about it.

Behind the scenes, this year’s Master Marketer Award recipient, Leeann Froese of Town Hall Brands <link https://townhallbrands.com/> and her team have put their creative spin, storytelling and design touches on numerous wines, wineries, culinary tourism events and much more. The Master Marketer Award recognizes an innovative individual or organization that thought outside the box to promote the Wines of B.C.

More importantly, on a personal and professional note, Leeann has taken urgent I-have-a-last-minute deadline messages from me more than I care to admit and has never failed to come through with an interviewee and content.

While various challenges, paired with levels of uncertainty, continue to loom over the industry, I’d gladly put my proverbial elbows up with these three folks anytime.

