Peanut butter and whiskey: Not as screwy as you might think

A nutty new year

Allison Markin - | Story: 526332

January, if memory serves, is usually colder and darker.

Usually, I am inspired to put together a short list of warm beverages to stave off the winter doldrums. I wasn’t really keen on that, for a number of reasons, including recovering from over indulgence, many people are choosing to drink less or sip sophisticated non-boozy options and it looks deceptively spring-like outside.

But then, a bottle of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey arrived. And here we are.

So, I recruited the family whiskey afficionado—my dad—to come up with his own unique creation now that Skrewball is available in Canada, including at select B.C. Liquor Stores.

Here is his take is the “Screw Loose” breakfast, shared here as an entire recipe:

• Lightly toast two slices of white bread.

• Brush both with brown butter for the nutty flavour. Make sure the butter does not taste burnt.

• Spread peanut butter on one slice of toast. On the other spread bitter orange marmalade. The bitter taste will alert the palate that a spectacular taste treat is on the way.

• Combine the two slices of toast into a breakfast sandwich.

• Pour a generous portion of Skrewball Peanut Butter Whisky into a brandy snifter that you have warmed in the palm of your hand. Swirl the whiskey around.

• As you enjoy your toast, wash it down with sips of the fine whisky.

Skrewball’s website has a selection of holiday-themed delights—the Peanut Butter Eggnog Espresso Martini, the Crème de Menthe-infused “Skrew-Dolph,” and more but thanks to shipping delays, those will have to wait till next year.

Given the warmer than usual weather, Screwball’s screwy summer cocktails may even make an appearance before spring.

In the meantime, whether or not you choose to imbibe as 2025 begins, it’s good to have choices. Mocktails are fast becoming both innovative and convenient, some even grabbing a spot at the end of the supermarket aisle.

In keeping with my peanut theme (and it’s possible other nut butters will work), make a batch of peanut butter punch by blending a half cup of smooth peanut butter with two and a half cups of milk, a third of a cup of honey and cinnamon and nutmeg to your taste.

When it gets colder, go for a peanut butter hot chocolate. Your favourite milk, cocoa powder, peanut butter and maple syrup blended together after warming the milk.

Serve any of these with the last of the holiday cookies, sit back and observe the nutty, or screwy, year that approaches.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

