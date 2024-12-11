Breads and cakes for the holidays

Photo: Contributed

As preparations begin for seasonal feasts, there’s an often-forgotten staple that doesn’t get the same level of discussion as other dishes. But if the plate to the left of your place setting is empty, surely someone will ask, “where’s the bread?”.

It’s been a few years since I did a run down of holiday breads and their related cake cousins, and after reading a few books about the history of bread and its essential ingredients—all the way back to the domestication of yeast—I thought I’d write a refresher.

Savoury, sweet or somewhere in between, there’s a slice of something tasty for almost everyone.

Let’s start with cornbread. Unconventional? Probably. But turn your recipe into a holiday version by adding maple syrup and a touch of dark brown sugar. Bake in muffin tins for individual servings. It pairs well with a side of glazed carrots or baked yams.

Or how about this cranberry cornbread option?

When it comes to dried fruits, of course we mustn’t forget fruitcake. Fun fact: In the 1700s, fruitcakes were outlawed in parts of Europe for being too rich from the alcohol-soaked ingredients.

In our modern times, it can be boozy, non-boozy, light or dark, packed with almost any combination of fruits and nuts and with or without frosting on top. Serving a holiday brunch? Try this bundt cake for dessert or a carrot fruitcake for a healthier slice, unless you add a cream cheese frosting.

But back to the savoury, or slightly less indulgent offerings, to put in a table’s bread basket.

Challah, the traditional light, fluffy, buttery, golden melt-in-your mouth Jewish bread can be shaped into a heart or another symbol of the season, or braided into a soft pull-apart “tear and share” creation.

Italian focaccia, according to Wikipedia, is sometimes considered a variant of pizza dough. Focaccia is left to rise after being flattened, while pizza is baked immediately. Combine this bread with the Jewish latke—the potato pancake—into latke focaccia. Yum.

There are so many ways to make dinner rolls and your favourite local bakery will no doubt have a plentiful selection to peruse. But if you’ve gotten into sourdough recently, maybe this is the year for sourdough rolls with a couple of flavoured whipped butters to choose from.

Finally, let’s not forget flatbreads from around the world—pita, naan, injera, tortilla, bazlama, to name just a few. And all have creative ways to top them.

Enjoy experimenting this season.

