Explore, shop, and donate this season

Photo: Contributed Mission Hill Winery's Festival of Tree.

With so many events to explore over the coming weeks, in a year that is decidedly more difficult for organizations fundraising so they can support the individuals and families they serve, combining an experience with a charitable element is ideal.

Throw in a holiday shopping list that needs to be checked off, and it’s a win-win. Or win-win-win.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery in West Kelowna recently welcomed hundreds of guests to the opening celebration for its Festival of Trees, on display until Jan. 5, supporting the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation. Book a winery experience and visit the exquisite wine shop for gifts, then vote for your favourite tree or simply donate online.

Make an afternoon of exploring the Westside Wine Trail by stopping by Grizzli Winery this Saturday. Nov. 30, for a Festive Christmas Market and Charity Fundraiser for Paws It Forward. This is an indoor family and pet-friendly afternoon that will include local artisan vendors market, and Paws It Forward will be on site with puppies from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The market continues on select days in December, supporting several causes:

• Dec. 1, 8 and 15: In exchange for Santa photos, donate non-perishable food items to the Central Okanagan Food Bank onsite or bring new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for teens to support the Salvation Army.

• Dec. 7: Mamas for Mamas will be on site from noon to 3 p.m. and will gladly accept donated items of gently used toys, new kids' clothing /seasonal wear and cash donations.

• Dec. 14: BGC Okanagan Recreation will be on site to help support its Youth Homelessness Campaign. Donations of hygiene products, socks, underwear, toques, mitts, and hats are requested.

Speaking of Santa, Penticton’s Cannery Brewing hosts him and Mrs. Claus from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8 for photos. Bring your own camera or smartphone, along with a donation for the South Okanagan Children's Charity.

Get some shopping in this weekend, as the Peachland Wellness Centre has its annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Seventy vendors will be at the Peachland Community Centre, and admission is by donation. The Peachland Wellness Centre provides programs and services that connect people through support, education, information, referral and outreach.

Finally, a personal favourite. London Drugs, once again has Stocking Stuffers for Seniors at locations across Western Canada. Visit your local store, find the Christmas Tree adorned Stocking Stuffers for Seniors gift tags, and grab a tag.

Tags contain a wish list from a local senior, and all you need to do is purchase or bring new, non-gift-wrapped items, along with the gift tag, back to the store’s Customer Service counter by Dec. 8 to brighten a senior citizen’s season.

