Explore, shop, and donate this season

With so many events to explore over the coming weeks, in a year that is decidedly more difficult for organizations fundraising so they can support the individuals and families they serve, combining an experience with a charitable element is ideal.

Throw in a holiday shopping list that needs to be checked off, and it’s a win-win. Or win-win-win.

Mission Hill Family Estate Winery in West Kelowna recently welcomed hundreds of guests to the opening celebration for its Festival of Trees, on display until Jan. 5, supporting the B.C. Children’s Hospital Foundation. Book a winery experience and visit the exquisite wine shop for gifts, then vote for your favourite tree or simply donate online.

Make an afternoon of exploring the Westside Wine Trail by stopping by Grizzli Winery this Saturday. Nov. 30, for a Festive Christmas Market and Charity Fundraiser for Paws It Forward. This is an indoor family and pet-friendly afternoon that will include local artisan vendors market, and Paws It Forward will be on site with puppies from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The market continues on select days in December, supporting several causes:

• Dec. 1, 8 and 15: In exchange for Santa photos, donate non-perishable food items to the Central Okanagan Food Bank onsite or bring new, unwrapped toys or gift cards for teens to support the Salvation Army.

• Dec. 7: Mamas for Mamas will be on site from noon to 3 p.m. and will gladly accept donated items of gently used toys, new kids' clothing /seasonal wear and cash donations.

• Dec. 14: BGC Okanagan Recreation will be on site to help support its Youth Homelessness Campaign. Donations of hygiene products, socks, underwear, toques, mitts, and hats are requested.

Speaking of Santa, Penticton’s Cannery Brewing hosts him and Mrs. Claus from noon to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7 and 8 for photos. Bring your own camera or smartphone, along with a donation for the South Okanagan Children's Charity.

Get some shopping in this weekend, as the Peachland Wellness Centre has its annual Christmas Craft Fair on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.. Seventy vendors will be at the Peachland Community Centre, and admission is by donation. The Peachland Wellness Centre provides programs and services that connect people through support, education, information, referral and outreach.

Finally, a personal favourite. London Drugs, once again has Stocking Stuffers for Seniors at locations across Western Canada. Visit your local store, find the Christmas Tree adorned Stocking Stuffers for Seniors gift tags, and grab a tag.

Tags contain a wish list from a local senior, and all you need to do is purchase or bring new, non-gift-wrapped items, along with the gift tag, back to the store’s Customer Service counter by Dec. 8 to brighten a senior citizen’s season.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.

About the Author

A creative thinker with more than two decades of experience in communications, Allison is an early adopter of social and digital media, bringing years of work in traditional media to the new frontier of digital engagement marketing through her company, All She Wrote.

She is the winner of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's 2011 and 2012 awards for Social Media Initiative, an International LERN award for marketing, and the 2014 Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Hospitality/Tourism.

Allison has amassed a following on multiple social networks of more than 30,000, frequently writes and about social media, food and libations as well as travel and events, and through her networks, she led a successful bid to bring the Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton in June 2013, one of the largest social media wine events in the world, generating 31 million social media impressions, $1 million in earned media, and an estimated ongoing economic impact of $2 million.

In 2014, she held the first Canadian Wine Tourism Summit to spark conversation about the potential for wine tourism in Canada as a year-round economic driver.

Allison contributes epicurean content to several publications, has been a judge for several wine and food competitions, and has earned her advanced certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

In her spare time, she has deep, meaningful conversations with her cats.

She can be reached at [email protected]



