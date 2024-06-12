Lots to do for Fathers Day and beyond

Photo: Contributed

In case your calendar app hasn’t yet alerted you, here’s it will be Father’s Day on Sunday.

Planning on celebrating the dad, father figure or treasured mentor in your life? Here are some ideas and events to ponder, including a few happening a little later this summer.

And there are a couple of choices even before the big day.

• Roche Wines on the Naramata Bench will host a wood-fired pizza party Friday night (June 14) from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be live music by the band, Kilnhouse, Pizza, by Francesco Olivia, a selection of sides, plus a glass of beer or wine is included with your ticket.

• On Saturday, celebrate Pride Month at See Ya Later Ranch above Okanagan Falls at Pride in the Vines. Spend the afternoon exploring the vineyard while sipping wines and enjoying bites in the vines, and add on a BBQ feast to your ticket.

• Phantom Creek Estates near Oliver has some unique gifts, including signed magnums of its 2018 Kobau Cuvée, as well as a family-style tailgate BBQ with a delectable menu of grilled meats. Duck fat corn bread, anyone?

• Peak Cellars in Lake Country is hosting a Father’s Day Pig Roast, and if you happen to be in the Lower Mainland this weekend, Township 7 in Langley has its Wine and Swine, with bites by Well Seasoned, a gourmet food store that’s home to an amazing cheeseburger pie and an excellent array of culinary gifts.

• Nearer to home, explore gift ideas at the B.C. VQA Wine Information Centre, the Grist Mill and Gardens in Keremeos at its Father’s Day celebration, or consider something different, sustainable seafood at Codfather’s Seafood Market in Kelowna, which now offers Fish for Life, a seafood delivery service. Keep dad supplied with the Catch of the Week box.

Can’t align schedules this weekend?

• Oliver’s Roots and Fruits Expo will take place June 20 to 23 and will include a Rock & Roll picnic, a giant sand box for the kids, food trucks, and a vendors’ market, while in Penticton on June 20, the Community Pop Up Projects kicks off its summer series. Beginning at 5 p.m., enjoy live music, a beverage garden and more at 598 Main Street, with a mini classic car show presented by the Peach City Beach Cruise.

• Before it sells out, pick up a pair of tickets for the parents to go to the 7 Deadly Sins Party at Blasted Church, with carnival games, roving circus acts, aerial performers and more.

To paraphrase the winery, tell your guests this gift will let them party like their soul depends on it.

What a way to start the summer.

