Acknowledging and accommodating accessibility

Welcoming to all

Allison Markin

We are smack dab in the middle of National Accessibility Week in Canada. This year’s theme is Forward Together: Accessibility and Inclusion for All.

I am coming at this topic as a person with a disability (multiple sclerosis), one that is generally hidden until I stand up and take a step or two, becoming more obvious if I am navigating uneven ground, stairs, or the curb of a sidewalk.

As the summer season begins and people venture out to explore the Okanagan—hopefully planning to visit a myriad of our beverage producers, take in a signature festival or two and savour our growing culinary culture—I have a few ideas and suggestions for those businesses about to invite everyone to experience this valley.

Make coming to you just a bit easier for everyone of all abilities. Yes, there are regulations for the standard items such as accessible parking spots and washrooms, lighting and signage. But a few gentle tweaks would take the pressure off the extra planning that can become a burden—or barrier —for those who need to do that advance planning.

How about starting with your website?

• A map, written directions, or even a photo of your accessible parking space(s) would be wonderful, especially if the spots are away from the main parking lot.

• List the location’s available accessibility options—a ramp to get to the entrance, instead of stairs, where to find the elevator if you have one and if you need a staff person to operate or unlock it and note the languages your team can offer for communicating, including on signs.

• Ensure your website complies with required accessibility standards.

• List possible hazards, no matter how small they may seem—a lip in the door frame, an extra large or heavy door or areas that can get slippery.

Next, look at your printed materials.

• Do you have a menu available in large print? In Braille? Or a QR code that anyone can scan to take them to more accessible versions?

• Are there images on your tasting notes for an extra layer of understanding and explanation, especially if the print is small or condensed?

• If you allow dogs (other than service dogs), in your establishment, is there a sign pointing their owners to a more comfortable area for poochie? Your dog may be welcome and friendly, but a lovely puppy can easily nudge someone into a trip or fall.

Finally consider learning about the “Hidden Disabilities Sunflower” program <link https://hdsunflower.com/ca/>, recently adopted by the airports in Vancouver and Nanaimo and gaining traction worldwide. Invest in training for your staff. It’ll help with everyone’s comfort, knowledge and empathy.

About the Author

A creative thinker with more than two decades of experience in communications, Allison is an early adopter of social and digital media, bringing years of work in traditional media to the new frontier of digital engagement marketing through her company, All She Wrote.

She is the winner of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's 2011 and 2012 awards for Social Media Initiative, an International LERN award for marketing, and the 2014 Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Hospitality/Tourism.

Allison has amassed a following on multiple social networks of more than 30,000, frequently writes and about social media, food and libations as well as travel and events, and through her networks, she led a successful bid to bring the Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton in June 2013, one of the largest social media wine events in the world, generating 31 million social media impressions, $1 million in earned media, and an estimated ongoing economic impact of $2 million.

In 2014, she held the first Canadian Wine Tourism Summit to spark conversation about the potential for wine tourism in Canada as a year-round economic driver.

Allison contributes epicurean content to several publications, has been a judge for several wine and food competitions, and has earned her advanced certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

In her spare time, she has deep, meaningful conversations with her cats.

She can be reached at [email protected]



