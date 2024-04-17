Challenge issued by Naramata-area wineries

Photo: NBWA/Jon Adrian

Social media and Okanagan wine enthusiasts, this challenge is for you.

A handful of wineries that form Naramata’s Aikins Loop Cooperative—Elephant Island Winery, JoieFarm Winery, Deep Roots Winery and Van Westen Vineyards (the latter recently named B.C. Winery of the Year by Great Northwest Wine Magazine) have launched a hashtag campaign: #OkanagansGotItChallenge.

This grassroots marketing endeavour serves as an invitation to all, assuring visitors that Okanagan wineries and local establishments stand open and eager to share experiences only the Okanagan can offer, according to a media release from the Naramata Bench Wineries Association.

While coverage of the continuing challenges facing the wine industry is not in short supply, reminders the Okanagan is ripe with a wide range of experiences can provide a boost.

Certainly no one can turn a blind eye to the factors impacting – or may impact—culinary and beverage tourism in the region, but why not instead elevate the positive?

Miranda Halladay of Elephant Island Winery summed things up succinctly.

“Okanagan wine and hospitality producers have hit a few bumps over the last couple of years, but the inventory of Okanagan-grown wines, ciders and other delicious drinks, experiences and adventures in the Valley remains strong. We encourage and welcome visitors to come and experience firsthand what makes the Okanagan one of a kind. Come visit us!”, she states in a media release.

She’s one of the proprietors featured in the challenge video on Instagram, as well as its follow up.

Further south, Kerri McNolty, vice-president at Burrowing Owl Vineyards Ltd., says, “As we prepare to unveil our 2022 Burrowing Owl reds and 2023 Wild Goose whites, we are thrilled to showcase them to both locals and visitors alike. Anticipation for the exceptional wines gracing our shelves this summer is palpable.”

As for Naramata, consider going to the Naramata Wine Vault for wine tasting on April 20, hosted by Sustainable Winegrowing British Columbia. If you’re in Vancouver, save yourself a seat at the Naramata Bench Spring Release event at Vancouver Community College on May 3.

Closer to home, the third annual Best of the Bench event will take place June 6 at Poplar Grove Winery.

Planning to visit a few wineries Penticton and Naramata? Consider purchasing the newly created Naramata Bench Passport, which has more than $1,000 worth of complimentary tastings, special promotions, and experiences at wineries, breweries and distilleries—all for $75.

