March towards the arts this spring with several upcoming events

Photo: Contributed Singer Anna Jacyszyn and guitarist Loni Moger are one of the musical acts performing at West Kelowna's Grizzli Winery during the winery's Friday Happy Hours from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The beginning of 2024 felt incredibly slow. Then, like the rubber band of a slingshot being pulled back, it suddenly started to speed up.

And suddenly, we are flying into spring—the impending time change, Easter for those who celebrate, bistros and tasting rooms coming to life and more.

This season also brings a fresh start to the arts and culture scene throughout the Okanagan for all ages to enjoy, so break out the day timer or Google calendar and start saving some dates.

This coming Saturday in Lake Country, the Creekside Theatre will welcome the Lake Country Children’s Festival presented by Venture Commercial and Stream Property Partners, back after a three-year hiatus. There will be activity booths, Nerf gun area, Zumba and more to stave off spring fever. The theatre’s calendar has a number of events on the horizon.

Before a Saturday of youthful fun, head to the Reel Rock Film Festival at Kelowna’s Rotary Centre of the Arts this Friday night for an on-screen adrenaline rush, plus take a walk through the galleries on your way in.

The New Vintage Theatre Society will host the Black Cat Cabaret and 10-Minute Play Festival March 21 and 22 in the Black Box Theatre behind the Kelowna Community Theatre.

Six original play finalists from across Canada, six emerging directors and their casts will vie for the Black Cat Cabaret Cup and a $500 prize in this five-show celebration of original plays and live performances.

West Kelowna’s Grizzli Winery has a rotating list of live music performances on Fridays from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. for Happy Hour. Enjoy a glass of wine or peruse the extended bar menu including classic and festive cocktails and local craft beer. Pair with a cheese board, charcuterie, bruschetta or a trio of dips and salty mixes.

In Penticton, Ignite the Arts returns from March 22 to 28, followed by its Festival Weekend March 29 to 31. Community Week will start the 10-day celebration with a week of free and discounted events that will include more than 40 local community partners and businesses.

Highlights will include the unveiling of the Penticton Art Gallery’s Mini Mural project in partnership with Cannery Brewing, a lake-to-lake art walk in partnership with Penticton and District Community Arts Council, and a youth song writing camp in partnership with the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts.

Festival Weekend will have more than 100 acts across multiple venues. Get your wristband before they sell out.

There’s something for everyone to explore this early spring.

