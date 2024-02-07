227672
Tasty ways to celebrate Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is coming

Allison Markin - | Story: 471020

Cupid’s annual appearance is just one week away.

If you’re celebrating true love, a true friend or simply looking for something to combat the mid-winter blues, I’ve got a few suggestions.

Winemaker’s CUT, located in the District Wine Village near Oliver, has a special bundle of three rosé wines paired with vegan chocolates from Penticton’s Maison Mulnati. Of note, one of the bottles is their Madama Butterfly Traditional Method Sparkling wine. Hint: Add tickets to that opera, playing live on screen at Landmark Cinema’s in May to this gift.

Love is Blind returns to the Langley location of Township 7 Vineyards and Winery this weekend, and it has plenty of events coming up there and at its Penticton location for future planning. Vin Amité Cellars has special wine pairings coming up Feb. 16, 17 and 18, and the Westside Wine Trail brings back Sip With Your Sweetheart this Saturday, Feb. 10.

In case you missed the news, four Okanagan restaurants recently landed on OpenTable’s Top 100 Romantic Restaurants in Canada for 2024— BLOCK ONE at 50th Parallel Estate Winery in Lake Country, Home Block at CedarCreek Estate in Kelowna, Old Vines at Quail’s Gate in West Kelowna, and PeakFine at Sparkling Hill Resort near Vernon. All can be enjoyed at almost anytime during the year.

Speaking of winery restaurants, Hester Creek’s Terrafina reopens on Feb. 14, or book a pair of seats for you and a friend at an upcoming cooking class before they sell out.

Don’t forget: Dine Around B.C. continues for a few more days featuring more than 60 restaurants throughout the Okanagan serving three course meals for $25, $35, $45, $55 or $65.

If this is the year to take the romance up a notch, the Dragonboat Pub in Penticton is offering tableside vow renewals by Justin, paired with with a three-course dinner. Details and booking info can be found on Facebook.

If this is not the year to go out and indulge, show some love for a local business—any business—by leaving them a great Google review, or a fun and positive social media shoutout.

And if you are able to show some love to a worthy organization with a gift of some of your time, create an account at Volunteer B.C., check out the volunteer listings shared by the South Okanagan Similkameen Volunteer Centre. Bring your beloved or your BFF and share some time together.

