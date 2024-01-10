Dine Around the Okanagan returns later this month

Photo: Dan Gold

One of the year’s best celebrations for foodies in B.C. begins soon—Dine Around B.C. officially starts Jan. 17 and runs until Feb. 11.

Dine Around features more than 60 restaurants throughout the Okanagan that will serve three-course meals for $25, $35, $45, $55 and $65 each. It’s a tasty initiative to support local restaurants at a time of year that’s typically calm and quiet, combined with a chance to explore an old favourite or discover a new bistro or two.

On Jan. 16, the Dine Around launch party for the Interior will take place at the Metro Hub in Kelowna, a stand-up reception with 10 food stations and wine and beer booths featuring sips, all representing some of the participating restaurants, and offering small bites to enjoy as a sneak peek.

Be sure to book your table, or tables, at a few places before the seats are all taken. Here are some suggestions to ponder.

The Garden Bistro at Peak Cellars in Lake Country will have a $45 three-course elevated comfort food menu (wine pairings are extra), with French onion soup, pork schnitzel and spatzle, and a finale of apple fritters.

19 Okanagan Grill + Bar in West Kelowna will offer several classic starters, followed by a choice of mains from vegan curry to blackened chicken to steak and prawns, finishing with cheesecake or chocolate mousse. If you’ve had their steak, you know it’s one of the best in the valley.

The Beer Institute in Kelowna will pair its brews with menu choices that include burrata toast, veggie tartare, and a curious dessert called pine cone brownies that promises to be covered in milk chocolate.

In Penticton, diners can spend a couple of days exploring culinary hot spots such as the Naramata Inn – plan a winter wine tour along the Naramata Bench on your way there – book a table at Elma or Slackwater Brewing in the downtown area, or check out the very recently opened Palmer Steakhouse Casual in the new Four Points by Sheraton hotel.

Zia’s Stonehouse in Summerland is a long-time participant in Dine Around, known for its pasta, seafood, and extensive wine list.

Book a getaway to Osoyoos, and maybe stay a night or two at Spirit Ridge Resort, within steps to Nk’Mip Cellars and its inspired menu, and The Bear, The Fish, The Root & The Berry. The latter will have a three-course lunch option as well as a three-course dinner menu.

More menus and locations around the province are being added as the countdown to Dine Around begins. Follow Dine Around on Instagram and tempt your tastebuds.

