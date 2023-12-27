Let's get back to creating dishes and appreciating food

Photo: Contributed

The idea of New Year’s resolutions feels a bit outdated. Often made, many fade away after a few weeks.

The word itself, from Merriam-Webster, in part, is defined as the act or process of resolving, such as the act of answering or solving.

Which brings me to a question about so-called one-dish creations that, I think, needs an answer: When did people decide that throwing a pile of seemingly random ingredients into a large aluminum foil roaster pan was a good idea?

Many videos of these dishes have popped up for me on social media lately, surely because Internet algorithms point this content in my direction. The majority begin with the large aluminum pan on the counter – in one memorable case, with the paper info sheet at the bottom left there to bake along with the food – followed by the placement of a large block of cheese or tube of ground meat in the center, which is then surrounded by the dumping of cans of veggies and condensed soups around the pan’s edge.

I hope these dishes are edible, but I’m not sure many taste all that great.

My second question is: Why waste these products? Many are shelf stable, and it seems to me a solution to solving the increasing need at food banks and related charities might be to donate these items where they are needed most.

This is not to slight anyone using crock pots, air fryers or Instant Pots to solve the question, what’s for dinner? I’ve seen many good recipe videos using these devices to save both time and money, and I am a major fan of one- (or two-) pot or pan recipes. But the key word here is “recipes.” So, let us go back to the idea of a resolution.

Maybe 2024 is the year we return to recipes.

Pull out those retro wire-coiled cookbooks from the back of the dusty cupboard or a drawer, create a digital or paper file folder of dishes you found online, ask friends or relatives if they can take a pic of their favourite family recipe and message it to you.

Save a few bucks by having the ingredients for a recipe on your shopping list, rather than winging it when you’re in the store or save that list to an app and watch for sale items.

In 2024, let’s respect the process of making a meal, resolve to appreciate the time and thought that goes into cooking and creating a dish, and recognize, to quote Cesar Chavez, that “the people who give you their food, give you their heart.”

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.