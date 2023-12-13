The Okanagan Taste Christmas gift guide

Photo: Contributed

Holiday gift guides are in season, and they are plentiful.

Full disclosure, no one asked me for one, but I’m going throw my gift list suggestions into the collective seasonal hat anyway. Why not?

For the sweet tooth, Accent Chocolates in Penticton has a delectable list of options from bars to bon-bons to boxes for yourself, a host or hostess, or your favourite neighbour.

Further south, you may be in luck to get on the list for chocolates from Backyard Farms. Further north, Sandrine French Pastry and Chocolate never disappoints, and there are wonderful savoury selections too.

Sweet sippers? Give the gift of a Forty Creek Whisky cream. Original, butter tart or Nanaimo Bar. Get all three, wrap them up individually, and have the lucky recipients decide which one makes the tastiest cocktails or spiked coffee or mocha. Tip: why not try baking with one, or using a cream liqueur in your holiday trifle?

While sipping, you may want drop a good book or two into a gift bag.

The author of Skid Dogs (Douglas & McIntyre), Emelia Symington-Fedy may be a familiar name. Creator of the podcast Trying to be Good, this memoir of her formative years growing up in Armstrong, B.C. pushes some of the boundaries that girls and women who grew up in the 90s wish were toppled long ago.

The Wild Horse of the Chilcotin, Their History and Future, by wildlife biologist Wayne McCrory (Harbour Publishing), dives into equine genetics, the tie the qiyus have to the T?ilhqot’in culture, and their right to exist in balance within a bruised ecosystem.

Somewhat related, Douglas Lake Ranch, Empire of Grass, by Donna (Yoshitake) Wuest and Joe W. Gardner (Harbour Publishing), examines the history and modern inner workings of Canada’s largest ranch. Once you’re done streaming Yellowstone, pick this up for a local history buff.

On the savoury side, order a hand-crafted charcuterie board from Boards of Keremeos – Board of Festivus anyone? – to give those spending their time in kitchen a break. Pair with a holiday wine bundle from Phantom Creek, a bottle of Nk’Mip icewine, some locally brewed Kizuna Sake, or The Crown from Noble Ridge, especially if binge watching The Crown is on the agenda.

Need more inspiration? Enjoy two-in-one late night shopping at Penticton’s Visitor Centre and the BC VQA Wine Information Centre, and easily wrap it all up.

