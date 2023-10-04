From collaboration to cold brew, beer week is coming

Photo: Penticton Beer Blocks/Penticton Beer Week.

Once you’ve recovered from your holiday feast this coming weekend, the countdown to October’s next seasonal festivities begins.

The fifth annual Penticton Beer Week will begin Oct. 12 with the official release of the annual Do Good brew, a collaboration creation, brewed at Yellow Dog Brewing. It is a fundraiser supporting the South Okanagan-Similkameen branch of the SPCA. Watch for it on sale during the 10-day Beer Block Party from Oct. 13 to Oct. 22.

On lucky Friday the 13th, events kick off with a barrel beer release and pizza party, a classic pairing, at Tin Whistle Brewing; the Brewer’s Showdown at Cannery Brewing, where staff members have created eight unique beers and attendees vote for their favourite; and the Nightmare on Westminster, featuring spooky tacos and a costume contest, at Neighbourhood Brewing.

Speaking of costumes, they are encouraged at the 10 km walk or run Penticton Beer Run Oct. 14. There’s still time to register.

Starting at Abandoned Rail Brewing for their first sip, participants will take a scenic route starting down the KVR trail as they sample their way through tastings from the Barley Mill Brew Pub, the Cannery, Tin Whistle, Neighbourhood, Yellow Dog, Slackwater Brewing, Highway 97 Brewing Company, Oliver’s Firehall Brewery, and Summerland’s Giant’s Head Brewing.

A highlight of a week of activities will be the third annual Square Mini-Mural Project at the Cannery on Oct. 18. A joint event with the Penticton Art Gallery, these murals have been on display at the Cannery since March. If one caught your eye, this will be your chance to bid on it.

From a beer mug workshop to a pretzel making class to a sip ‘n’ spin fitness class, there are plenty of pints to explore and enjoy, with the festival concluding on Oct. 21.

The second annual BrewHaHa takes place at the Penticton Lakeside Resort and Conference Centre, where you can take advantage of the resort’s Sips & Suds package, available until the end of November.

Beer, food, live music and there’s a chance to win a night’s stay at the Lakeside if you purchase your tickets before Oct. 10.

In case that isn’t enough ales, pilsners and stouts, plan on booking Oktoberfest at the District Wine Village – bonus, there’s a shuttle, but book early – on Oct. 23.

Learn more about B.C.’s burgeoning craft beer scene by visiting the BC Ale Trail <link https://bcaletrail.ca/> online.

Photo: Penticton Beer Blocks/Penticton Beer Week.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.