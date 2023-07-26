A smorgasbord of Okanagan events still ahead this summer

Photo: Allison Markin An event at Grizzli Winery is pictured.

The countdown is already on to the unofficial end of summer – Labour Day weekend – but if you’re actually counting, there are only 58 days left until the official end of the season, Sept. 22.

Plenty of time to welcome guests to the Okanagan and show them around the region, discover a new tasting room or bistro, or take in a festival or art show.

To help with your ‘calendarizing,’ ponder some of these suggestions to get you through to the beginning of fall. Enjoy!

July 29, Penticton: Step aboard the S.S. Sicamous for a Paranormal History Venture with the Canadian Paranormal Society for an evening of history, mystery, and thrills. Experience the first-hand excitement of a live paranormal investigation

Sundays through Sept. 24, West Kelowna: Enjoy Waffles & Wine at Grizzli Winery. Unwind and spend your Sunday enjoying brunch in wine country! Sip on Raspberry Wine Mimosas paired with your very own Waffle Brunch Box.

Now until Sept. 4, Oliver: Visit Phantom Creek Estates and discover the mesmerizing world of stone sculptures of artists-in-residence Chaka Chikodzi and Barbara Maye. Meet the artists at a hosted reception on Aug. 17.

Aug. 5, Summerland: Lightning Rock Winery welcomes Cocktails & Canapes – the team behind Penticton’s much talked about Kin & Folk bistro – for a mid-summer outdoor dinner at the winery, with small-lot and library wine pairings.

Aug. 18-19, Oliver: The Roots & Fruits Expo, a celebration of Oliver’s agriculture and heritage, will feature a rock & roll picnic, parade, expo, an exhibit hall, petting zoo, food trucks, and vegetable car construction and racing.

Aug. 18, Kelowna: Celebrating the launch of The Riesling Project, a collaboration release with Maenam restaurant and Orofino Vineyards, Tantalus welcomes Chef Angus An of Vancouver's Michelin-recommended restaurant for an intimate evening at the winery.

Aug. 26, Okanagan Falls: Support the West Coast Kids Cancer Foundation at Vintage in the Vines at Noble Ridge Vineyard and Winery. Wine and entertainment, plus an auction supporting children and families affected by cancer across the province.

Sept. 9, Okanagan Falls: Blasted Church welcomes the return of its 7 Deadly Sins party with DJ Lady of the Mist, carnival games, roving circus acts, and aerial performers with small bites by Chef John Burke, along and wine.

Sept. 23, Keremeos: Planning for Canada’s only hot pepper festival, the Similkameen Sizzle is underway. Save the date and get ready to participate on the first official full day of autumn.

