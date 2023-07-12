Mocktails and no-buzz bubbles

217428
My go-to “mocktail” was once a standard soda and cranberry with a lime wedge. Eventually, the cranberry was eliminated for being too sweet.

Boring, I know, but I wasn’t fond of run-of-the-mill sodas, have avoided diet drinks for a while as most sweetening agents don’t mix well with me and non-alcoholic options either focussed on excessively fruity flavour profiles or seemed to be an afterthought on the drinks menu.

How times have changed.

Mocktails – or “temperance” beverages – are having their day, as are zero-proof (or almost zero) sparkling wines, as consumer preferences change and temperance options become more sophisticated and creative.

Plus, with the rise of home carbonation devices, many of us can experiment with non-boozy drinks in our own kitchens.

SodaStream recently shared a few recipe ideas with me, including the “You’re in a Jam” mocktail, which is reminiscent of my former cran-soda—strawberry jam, honey, lemon juice, cranberry juice (get the real stuff), and sparkling water. Garnish with a lemon twist and a sprig of rosemary.

The “Pear Mango Tango” mocktail could follow their recipe, or, you can replicate it with a can of Picture Pear-Fect all-natural fruit soda from Lass Chance by pouring this soda into a tall glass, adding some mango juice and a squeeze of fresh lemon, then garnish with fresh mint. Hint: freeze a few big raspberries and use them instead of ice to keep this bevvie cool.

Farming Karma Fruit Co. has expanded its product line to include four non-alcoholic classic cocktail options: the mint and lime “Musing Mojito,” rhubarb and orange zest “Conscious Cosmo,” lime and ginger “Mindful Mule,” and the mango-flavoured “Mellow Mimosa.” Order online and have the chilling for impromptu pop-ins this summer. Easy peasy.

My search for a good no-booze gin and tonic came to an end at the Naramata Inn, as their version is as close as you can possibly get without the gin. If you’re not a fan of G&Ts, the Lumette! and Tonic – with Lumette! London Dry non-alcoholic spirit, Fentiman’s Tonic,and wild rose bitters – is simply a refreshing and sophisticated fizzy drink to enjoy.

Speaking of fizzy drinks, sparkling “wines” from Ones+ have just 0.5% alcohol and come in convenient cans. The sparking rosé and sparkling red are guilt free (no sugar or carbs), and are made from B.C. grapes. The red from Cabernet Sauvignon, the pink from Merlot, Cabernet Franc, and Malbec.

The red pairs well with a meaty flatbread grilled on the BBQ, the rosé with fresh Okanagan fruits served with crème fraiche.

Share both with friends this summer.

