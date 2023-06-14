White Spot bringing back a taste from the past to celebrate 95 years

Photo: White Spot

There is something about Father’s Day that reeks of nostalgia–at least for me–from the embedded scent of cologne in the family car upholstery, to BBQ grilling lessons and wafting smoke, to an ever-present ground coffee aroma in the kitchen.

While Father’s Day does not have positive memories for everyone, this year it falls in the middle of an iconic, B.C. milestone anniversary that, if you’re of a certain age, may give you some comfort, and a treat or two.

Gone, with a few exceptions, are the glorious days of the carhop service at one of B.C.’s iconic restaurant chains, White Spot.

If you’re familiar with Triple O sauce, you may smile at the fact White Spot turns 95-years-old this summer. Nearly a century of deep-fried things, Pirate Paks, and a nod to restaurateur Nat Bailey, who opened the very first location on June 16, 1928.

For context, in 1928 the first trans-pacific flight occurred, and sliced bread was invented. The dad jokes almost write themselves.

A 95th anniversary menu will be offered at White Spot restaurants until July 16, spotlighting the item that started it all, BBQ chicken, as well as fried chicken, chicken and ribs, a chicken sandwich, the B.C. chicken burger and a chicken chopped salad.

My dad came with me to taste a few items. Yes, there was chicken, but we agreed it was a perfect blend of flavours to bring out memories of carhops and BBQs. The crispy fried dills did not disappoint. Even my mom liked the leftovers, and she has won awards for her pickles.

The star of the show? Carrot cake. One of best you’ll ever taste. No joke.

With comfort and ease in mind for this weekend, this is just one tasty option. A few others include:

• Phantom Creek Estates is hosting a tailgate party, or order a takeaway box for grilling at home.

• You may still be able to snag a ticket to Hedley’s 125 anniversary celebration.

• Grab a gift package from Vin Amité, where, rumour has it, one of the best cookies ever created – the potato chip cookie – may be served at wine tastings this weekend.

• Enjoy music in the vineyard at Grizzli Winery.

• Take the Honeybee Challenge at Meadow Vista.

• Celebrate all father figures at Blasted Church with complimentary wine tastings and live music on Father’s Day.

And if you liked cut up hot dogs in your mac and cheese as a kid, get yourself to the newly opened Dragonboat Pub on Skaha Lake in Penticton. Ketchup optional.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.