Outdoor music plentiful this summer in the Okanagan

Photo: Contributed Chute Lake Lodge has a concert series all summer long, with concerts on select weekend afternoons.

As summer beckons, residents and guests in the Okanagan are preparing to get outdoors and the sound of live music will soon start to floating through the air.

There will be plenty of performances to choose from as we return to gathering with our pals, plus prep for the influx of, “What’s happening this weekend? I thought I’d take a road trip” texts from those who are looking to escape to the Okanagan Valley.

For anyone who’s just dipping their toe into the idea of larger crowds, the outdoor fresh-air concert may be the best way to get their feet wet this season.

Here are a few events to drop onto the calendar and share with guests keen on coming to the Okanagan.

Chute Lake Lodge above Naramata is now open all week long for outdoor exploring or a couple of nights in the mountains, and has a concert series all summer long on select weekend afternoons. Bring a blanket and your BFF. You can win a stay at Chute Lake by entering the Discover Naramata contest.

The District Wine Village between Okanagan Falls and Oliver is home to a handful of craft beverage producers accompanied by the recently opened Ward’s Wine Country Kitchen. It has several signature concerts in its spectacular outdoor space: William Prince (July 20), Stephen Ridley (Aug. 3) and The Sheepdogs (Sept. 8). The full summer line-up can be found here.

Limited tickets remain for a few of Mission Hill’s Summer Concert Series events including Dean Brody (July 17), Lyle Lovett and His Large Band (July 18) and Colin James (Aug. 8).

Just down the road, Grizzli Winery not only has Happy Hour live music on Fridays, its Golden Hour: Music in the Vineyard series returns June 10 with the Okanagan Symphony String Quartet and more musical performances throughout the summer. For something different, reserve seats for magician and mentalist Ryan Edwards July 29.

Summerland’s Lightning Rock Winery has Songs and Snacks on select evenings, but also for something different, why not celebrate the summer solstice June 21 with movies on the lawn paired with “bougie” popcorn?

Kelowna’s City Concert Band, the longest running organization in the city, unpacks its instruments for several outdoor gigs, and Parks Alive alone can fill up an entire summer calendar.

Grab the sunscreen and go.

Photo: Contributed One of the performers at Chute Lake Lodge this summer will be Mandy Cole.

