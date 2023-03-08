Okanagan Taste changing it's focus

Photo: Contributed

It’s time for a change of taste

After almost 150 columns, I’m switching things up. It’s still the same Okanagan Taste, but with some fresh ingredients.

Much of the musings here for the last few years have been about what to sip, from wines to ciders to cocktails to the occasional beer, and where to sip them.

Before I moved back to the Okanagan from several big cities around Canada, my career was rooted in arts and culture–with pit stops in post-secondary education– and, in fact, I came back to work in cultural tourism.

That was not meant to be. But it doesn’t mean it can’t be reinvented and revised.

There’s much to explore in the Okanagan, and after 15 years immersed in the exploration of one flavour of the valley, I’m going back to my roots in arts and culture, and Okanagan Taste is shifting to covering performers, artists, theatre, books, music, bands, movies, an occasional night on the town, and sometimes a night in to watch what everyone is streaming and experiment with gourmet popcorn.

First up? Combine a bit of the old (a sip of wine) with something new at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna this weekend as it welcomes its new spring art rotation in the Grizzli Art Gallery, located inside of the winery’s 20,000-square-foot tasting room.

Photo: Contributed Acrylic artist Elizabeth Flesher is one of the artists whose work will be displayed at the "In Her Eyes" display at Grizzli Winery.

The exhibition, “In Her Eyes,” displays the works of four Okanagan artists—abstract artist Maggie Kozina, acrylic artist Arlene Buick, mixed media artist Alice Tunnell and acrylic artist Elizabeth Flesher. This exhibit is about embracing individual perspective and seeing a story through someone else’s lens.

The official launch party is March 11 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m, and as you peruse the art you’ll be serenaded by the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra Quartet. Included in a silent auction are four special pieces of art donated by the artists themselves, with proceeds going to the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra.

There is no charge for admission, but you must RSVP.

After that visual art experience, it’s volunteering and taking in shows at Penticton’s Ignite the Arts Festival, running at multiple venues from March 24 to April 2, a 10-day celebration split into a community week and a festival weekend.

Events include the unveiling of the Penticton Art Gallery’s Mini Mural project in partnership with Cannery Brewing, the Lake to Lake Art Walk, in partnership with the Penticton and District Community Arts Council, the Confluence Conference in partnership with En’owkin Centre, a Children and Youth Song Writing Camp in partnership with the Penticton Academy of Music and Dramatic Arts, and a Parade for No Reason.

And after that, maybe I’ll sit down with a chef or two. Follow along and find out.

This article is written by or on behalf of an outsourced columnist and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.