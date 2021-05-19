Celebrate cider this month

Photo: Northwest Cider Association

Get ready for 10 days of COVID-friendly B.C. cider celebrations from May 20-30.

While tB.C. Cider Week has been scaled back, the show must go on.

The purpose of this 10-day festival, which was founded in 2016, is to connect cider fans with cider-makers across the province. Taste a new cider, visit a cider taproom or buy a supply of cider online.

Here in the Okanagan, you can take part in the Okanagan Cider Trail Challenge at six cideries. Fill up your trail card and receive 25% off any purchase.

Cards are available at these participating cideries, and if you do collect all six stamps, you’ll get the discount:

BX Press Cidery and Orchard, Vernon; try the Ginny, gin botanical cider

Upside Cidery, Kelowna; try the Bourbon Barrel aged Peach cider

Scenic Road Cider, Kelowna; try the Mama Beary, berry-infused cider

Truck 59 Cider House, West Kelowna; try the Baptism by Firetruck, a collaboration with The Hatch winery

Millionaires’ Row Cider Co., Summerland; try the Makin’ a Mint, mint and lemon-flavoured cider

Nomad Cider, Summerland; try the Pinot Noir barrel cider

Cider has come a long way since you snuck a bottle – probably a rather sweet one – from the fridge in your parents’ basement. If you haven’t revisited it since your youth, your more sophisticated adult taste buds might be pleasantly surprised at options from dry, to hoppy, traditional and maybe even a bit experimental.

Ciders are a great option for celebrations if you need a break from sparkling wine, as you’ll find more of them in larger format, stylish bottles, not just small bottles and cans, so you can still have a bit of a flourish with a pour.

They’re also generally very food friendly pair with dishes that may not always work with wine. Apple pie and cider? Perfection. A brunch of waffles and fruit salad? Almost any cider is a great choice.

While we have months to go before the next holiday turkey dinner, a selection of ciders at Thanksgiving should definitely be on your sips to try list.

And of course, this barbecue season have a few ciders on standby in the fridge or cooler along with your favourite local craft beers.

Bonus? If you head to a local cidery, you’ll probably be surrounded by beautiful orchards of apple and/or pear trees for some excellent outdoor insta-worthy photos. Just ask if you can explore before you cozy up to a tree for a #ciderselfie.