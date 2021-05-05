Treat the mom in your life

Photo: media-cdn.tripadvisor.com

Mother’s Day has kind of snuck up on many of us, as “pandemic time” seems to be both fast and slow.

If you’re not ready for Mother’s Day this Sunday, who could blame you?

Your mom, I guess?

While gift cards for future activities are a safe bet, and sending the mother figure in your life flowers, or even a surprise delivery of brunch, here are a few other options.

A case of Fizé: stock up on sparkling wine for ma with this light, fun frizzante.

The shapely bottle holds BC VQA wine that is slightly sweet with aromas fresh pears and a definite “hanging out for chit chat with the gals” vibe. At $17.99 a bottle and free shipping over $100, it’s simple with a side of sass.

The Okanagan Table: while quantities last, order a Mother’s Day gift package or dinner (a choice of seafood or pork loin), or if those options don’t appeal, create your own package of delights from the online store for pickup.

Pack a picnic: Destination BC has a handy list of places around the province that will let you enjoy a pint on a patio or in a select public park with your family bubble, while also supporting the producers of the BC Ale Trail.

Book some Joy: Penticton-based Joy Road Catering has released its 2021 schedule for al fresco dining, outside and safely under the stars. Many are already booked up, so don’t delay grabbing a spot. Plan in advance for Father’s Day as well.

Take home dinner: a number of wineries with bistros will welcome you to their patios, but are also offering takeout, and takeout meal kits. A few to consider trying:

Dirty Laundry

Summerhill

Hillside

Miradoro at Tinhorn

Block One at 50th Parallel

The Brunch Box: Naramata Inn has a tasty Mother’s Day brunch box available, in addition to its at home menu. The patio is also available, as is the option for a local staycation.

Brunch and Bellinis: speaking of brunch, Time Winery has put the ingredients for a local Bellini in a box with a selection of brunch favourites. Or, fill mom’s freezer with a selection of frozen gourmet entrees and save dinner prep for a meal or two.

And finally, there is the old B.C. standby, White Spot. The crab cake benny bowl is on the menu for a limited time, just for mom.