Crushing it, reducing waste

Photo: Contributed

You may have walked into a tasting room or a wine event and snacked on products from Winecrush.

The Penticton-based company turned the “leftovers” from the wine-making process into tasty treats and flavour enhancers.

Chances are most wine drinkers don’t think about what happens to the materials left after the grapes have grown, been picked and pressed, and gone into the bottle you’ve just poured.

What’s left?

Pomace.

And what’s that? Marc, the grape skins and seeds left after the grapes are pressed, and lees, the sediment left behind.

Enter the “Marlee” Project.

Bill Broddy, founder of Winecrush, noticed a bear and her cubs in a vineyard chomping on the discarded pomace. Bears like delicious and nutritious food, so an idea was born.

What’s left after the grapes have been processed is rich in healthy phenolic compounds, fibre, and it has antioxidant properties to boot.

And Winecrush is now attracting much attention for a new process that turns this waste into valuable nutrition.

In 2020 and 2021, it was named an Emerging Rocket in agri-tech by the Ready to Rocket list that recognizes B.C.’s most promising innovative tech companies,.

In 2021, it was named a rising star at the B.C. Cleantech Awards. The company is also attracting investment for its new, clean-green-agri-tech process.

But not only does this create a food additive for a variety of products, it also helps the environment. The pomace remains out of the landfill, reduces methane emissions, and prevents soil contamination.

Last year, 10 wineries participated in the Marlee Project, rescuing 150 tonnes of what could have gone to the dump, or about 175 carbon credits.

As the growing season begins and the buds are already emerging, Winecrush is planning for the next harvest. If you see some odd bins at your favourite winery later this year, it quite likely will be this stuff being collected.

Nothing is going to waste, which might disappoint a few bears, but eventually it makes its way into a healthy food product that you can pair with your favourite Okanagan wine.