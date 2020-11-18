Sing this Christmas carol

Photo: Daily Telegraph

It has become a refrain during the last number of months, ingrained in our consciousness like the holiday carols that will soon take over the airwaves.

To paraphrase one of the most popular holiday choruses of the modern age: all I want for Christmas is you … to safely celebrate local this season.

As food-and-drink creators and producers had to figure out how to keep going back in the spring, many ramped up their online presence as ordering for curbside pickup or delivery became the norm before some of us emerged to go back out when we could.

Did your local restaurant go out of their way to get your favourite grilled cheese to your doorstep this year?

Leave them a good review online to say thanks, or buy a gift certificate if you haven’t yet. Better yet, get some gift cards from a local coffee shop and leave them by your mailbox for the numerous delivery people to pick up for a warm treat.

Wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries all had to switch to pickup only for a while. Did a one (or more) of them bring a case of wine to the trunk of your car for a contactless drop?

Give them five stars on Facebook, sign up for their club, or see if they are creating gift baskets or special holiday packages this year and order one for a friend.

Your local store likely had to invest in PPE for their staff, and hopefully looked into stocking their shelves with more locally produced goods.

Are they collecting donations for a worthy cause? Throw a donation their way the next time you safely shop.

Speaking of shopping, some establishments are offering safe shopping options: you can book a private shopping time online (typically for a small fee), and enjoy browsing for yourself or those on you list with a little less stress.

It’s a great way to spend a little extra on a small business, and don’t forget to take the time to book a reservation at a local winery.

Support a new business that had the guts to open this year.

Send a thank you note to your go-to bakery or veggie shop.

Book a staycation nearby for a little escape and send some love to a hotel or motel, even if it’s only a few blocks away.

One of my favourite ways to support local — and It doesn’t cost a dime — is to call a local business that has powered through 2020. Ask to speak to the manager or owner.

Simply say, “You’ve made it this far, thank you for doing a great job.”