Fortify your business skills

For two years, those in the fermenting and distilling business fortified themselves at a gathering in Penticton.

Of course, things are a little different this year, but the annual Fortify Conference forges ahead on Nov. 24 with a virtual version.

Anyone from anywhere can join in for professional development in the form of speakers and presentations, plus explore a virtual trade show.

Just because those in the drinks biz – or those looking to get into it -- can't get together IRL (in real life), that shouldn't stop anyone from getting more knowledge to help run a winery, brewery, distillery or cidery.

Fortify 2020 is just one day, but it will be jam packed with info to help smaller artisan businesses navigate a fast-changing world in uncertain times.

If there was ever a year to take advantage of online conferencing from your business or newly created home office, this is it. No travel time, and you can probably choose to stay in your PJs, if you wish.

Break-out sessions this year cover:

Compensation

New employees

Navigating legislative funding and changes

Google ads

Email-ecommerce skills to increase web sales

Managing risk.

These topics are spread into three streams:

Finance and operations

Human resources

Sales and marketing.

The opening panel features experts from across Canada to discuss economic, alcohol, food and tourism trends.

Lightning talks were a hit at last year’s Fortify, and these five-minute speed presentations return with a line-up of experts.

The end-of-day keynote will examine how to be a great leader in good times and bad.

Bonus No. 1:

The all-day virtual trade show. Attendees can shop around without having to warm up the car and find parking on a cold day.

Bonus No. 2:

The first 150 registered delegates will have a “swag box” delivered to them full useful items, including gift certificates to buy lunch to enjoy from the comfort of home. And there will be breaks throughout the day for virtual networking.

The beverage sector continues to navigate through the challenges of 2020, and this is the time to move forward with planning.

Fortify is co-ordinated by the Business Alliance for Artisan Fermenters and Distillers and builds on the popular Wine Industry Roundtable previously hosted by MNP and FCC.

It was established to fill a need across industries for education, training and network opportunities to help B.C.’s breweries, wineries, distilleries, and cideries affordably access business supports and tools to increase viability and profitability.

Register here for #fortify2020: https://pheedloop.com/fortify2020/site/register/