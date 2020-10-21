162805
162627
Okanagan-Taste

Sip a beer this month

Allison Markin - | Story: 313935

It’s time for craft beer month

An October without an Oktoberfest doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate craft beer in B.C. In fact, it’s Craft Beer Month across the province, and, in case you haven’t heard, this week it’s Penticton Beer Week.

Both these events have resulted in unique collaborative brews. Around B.C. you may find the new Explore B.C. IPA with Haskap Berry, a collaboration between BC Ale Trail and six craft breweries, brewed entirely with B.C. ingredients, including malted barley from Armstrong and haskap berries from Lumby.

The six breweries — Vancouver Island Brewing in Victoria, Wheelhouse Brewing in Prince Rupert, Fernie Brewing, Field House Brewing in Abbotsford, Red Collar Brewing Kamloops, and Bomber Brewing in Vancouver — created a one-of-a-kind “classic West Coast IPA that pours a rich berry hue and exudes pine and citrus notes.”

You can find it, if not sold out, at select public and private liquor stores and breweries; in the Okanagan, check out Bad Tattoo or The Cannery in Penticton, or the Kelowna Beer Institute.

Keeping with travel plans that keep us fairly close to home, the B.C. Ale Trail has teamed up with Destination B.C. to create a number of ‘sip and stay’ packages for those looking to explore a part of the province’s growing craft beer culture, check them out.

Meanwhile, the City of Penticton recently proclaimed Oct. 16-24 Penticton Beer Week, as Penticton continues to build its reputation as a craft beer hub.

Lonely Planet named P-town Canada’s Craft Beer Capital, and the seven breweries created The Penticton Seven, its own collaborative brew, a hazy pale ale.

The Penticton Seven is a fundraiser for the B.C. Hospitality Association, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to support those in the hospitality industry facing a financial crisis due to a health condition.

And yes, Canada’s craft beer hub is having Oktoberfest on Oct. 24 at The Barking Parrot in the Penticton Lakeside Resort, find details on Facebook.

It is still possible, pandemic aside, to say cheers to beer this month and explore (virtually or safely in person), the craft breweries across the province and support these local producers and their partners.

As the leaves change but before the snow descends to the valley floor, why not take a “beercastion” nearby and discover a favourite new brew?

And it is still B.C. wine harvest month, so it should be noted: it takes a lot of beer to make good wine. Ask almost any winemaker and they’ll tell you that’s true.

Back to Homepage

Typos News Tips Forums

COMMENTS WELCOME

Comments are pre-moderated to ensure they meet our guidelines. Approval times will vary. Keep it civil, and stay on topic. If you see an inappropriate comment, please use the ‘flag’ feature. Comments are the opinions of the comment writer, not of Castanet. Comments remain open for one day after a story is published and are closed on weekends. Visit Castanet’s Forums to start or join a discussion about this story.



More Okanagan Taste articles

163260
About the Author

A creative thinker with more than two decades of experience in communications, Allison is an early adopter of social and digital media, bringing years of work in traditional media to the new frontier of digital engagement marketing through her company, All She Wrote.

She is the winner of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's 2011 and 2012 awards for Social Media Initiative, an International LERN award for marketing, and the 2014 Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Hospitality/Tourism.

Allison has amassed a following on multiple social networks of more than 30,000, frequently writes and about social media, food and libations as well as travel and events, and through her networks, she led a successful bid to bring the Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton in June 2013, one of the largest social media wine events in the world, generating 31 million social media impressions, $1 million in earned media, and an estimated ongoing economic impact of $2 million.

In 2014, she held the first Canadian Wine Tourism Summit to spark conversation about the potential for wine tourism in Canada as a year-round economic driver.

Allison contributes epicurean content to several publications, has been a judge for several wine and food competitions, and has earned her advanced certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

In her spare time, she has deep, meaningful conversations with her cats.

She can be reached at [email protected]



The views expressed are strictly those of the author and not necessarily those of Castanet. Castanet does not warrant the contents.

Previous Stories



163964