Sip a beer this month

Photo: bcaletrail.jpg Seven Penticton beers at beach

It’s time for craft beer month

An October without an Oktoberfest doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate craft beer in B.C. In fact, it’s Craft Beer Month across the province, and, in case you haven’t heard, this week it’s Penticton Beer Week.

Both these events have resulted in unique collaborative brews. Around B.C. you may find the new Explore B.C. IPA with Haskap Berry, a collaboration between BC Ale Trail and six craft breweries, brewed entirely with B.C. ingredients, including malted barley from Armstrong and haskap berries from Lumby.

The six breweries — Vancouver Island Brewing in Victoria, Wheelhouse Brewing in Prince Rupert, Fernie Brewing, Field House Brewing in Abbotsford, Red Collar Brewing Kamloops, and Bomber Brewing in Vancouver — created a one-of-a-kind “classic West Coast IPA that pours a rich berry hue and exudes pine and citrus notes.”

You can find it, if not sold out, at select public and private liquor stores and breweries; in the Okanagan, check out Bad Tattoo or The Cannery in Penticton, or the Kelowna Beer Institute.

Keeping with travel plans that keep us fairly close to home, the B.C. Ale Trail has teamed up with Destination B.C. to create a number of ‘sip and stay’ packages for those looking to explore a part of the province’s growing craft beer culture, check them out.

Meanwhile, the City of Penticton recently proclaimed Oct. 16-24 Penticton Beer Week, as Penticton continues to build its reputation as a craft beer hub.

Lonely Planet named P-town Canada’s Craft Beer Capital, and the seven breweries created The Penticton Seven, its own collaborative brew, a hazy pale ale.

The Penticton Seven is a fundraiser for the B.C. Hospitality Association, with a portion of the proceeds being donated to support those in the hospitality industry facing a financial crisis due to a health condition.

And yes, Canada’s craft beer hub is having Oktoberfest on Oct. 24 at The Barking Parrot in the Penticton Lakeside Resort, find details on Facebook.

It is still possible, pandemic aside, to say cheers to beer this month and explore (virtually or safely in person), the craft breweries across the province and support these local producers and their partners.

As the leaves change but before the snow descends to the valley floor, why not take a “beercastion” nearby and discover a favourite new brew?

And it is still B.C. wine harvest month, so it should be noted: it takes a lot of beer to make good wine. Ask almost any winemaker and they’ll tell you that’s true.