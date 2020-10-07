162805
Okanagan-Taste

Uncorking a spectacular fall

Allison Markin

Celebrate B.C. Wine Harvest Month

Even in abnormal times, we can count on fall to be a spectacular time in Okanagan vineyards and orchards.

The grapes are starting to come in for the 2020 vintage, apples are being harvested for the wonderful craft ciders produced in the province, and there is much activity in the vineyards and on the crush pads.

Some grapes are a little behind, but ultimately 2020 is shaping up to be a good vintage.

And heck, a decade or two from now, one wonders what we’ll think when we grab a bottle from the 2020 vintage and say, “Wow, remember that year?”

I hope we’ll remember it as the year the BC Wine Institute declared October to be B.C. Wine Harvest Month to celebrate all things harvest, and we took a short, safe trip to support the hospitality and local producers — the year we truly drank and ate local.

How can you create a memory you’ll want to savour years from now?

Option one:

Use the new Wines of BC Explorer website and downloadable app to plan your experiences and local getaway this month.

On the app you'll find curated wine routes, along with a listing of participating B.C. restaurants, retail stores, hotels and the various promotions being offered. It’s an easy and user-friendly way to explore, discover and support all that our incredible province offers.

Option two:

Take in a small event. While the large events usually happening in early October for Fall Wine Festival are postponed, there are a number of activities suitable for you and your bubble (do check in advance for last minute changes though).

A few suggestions:

  • Wines and Bites at Off The Grid Organic Winery, West Kelowna, through Oct. 18
  • Riesling Vertical Tasting, Township 7, Naramata, Oct. 9-12
  • Uniquely Canadian Food and Wine Pairing, House of Rose Winery, Kelowna, Oct. 10 and 11
  • Thirsty Thursdays, The Vibrant Vine, Kelowna, Thursdays to Nov. 26

Be sure to check out the Thanksgiving dine-in or dine-at-home options from Time Winery and Kitchen or BRODO Kitchen in Penticton, Hillside Bistro on the Naramata Bench, or pick up harvest box from your favourite fruit and veggie stand and create your own feast.

Cross your fingers that we’ll have some vibrant weekends for the rest of the month, and we can raise a glass of something bottled in B.C. while enjoying a fall barbecue dinner on the patio, just a few more times.

About the Author

A creative thinker with more than two decades of experience in communications, Allison is an early adopter of social and digital media, bringing years of work in traditional media to the new frontier of digital engagement marketing through her company, All She Wrote.

She is the winner of the Thompson Okanagan Tourism Association's 2011 and 2012 awards for Social Media Initiative, an International LERN award for marketing, and the 2014 Penticton Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award for Hospitality/Tourism.

Allison has amassed a following on multiple social networks of more than 30,000, frequently writes and about social media, food and libations as well as travel and events, and through her networks, she led a successful bid to bring the Wine Bloggers Conference to Penticton in June 2013, one of the largest social media wine events in the world, generating 31 million social media impressions, $1 million in earned media, and an estimated ongoing economic impact of $2 million.

In 2014, she held the first Canadian Wine Tourism Summit to spark conversation about the potential for wine tourism in Canada as a year-round economic driver.

Allison contributes epicurean content to several publications, has been a judge for several wine and food competitions, and has earned her advanced certificate from the Wine and Spirit Education Trust.

In her spare time, she has deep, meaningful conversations with her cats.

She can be reached at [email protected]



