Uncorking a spectacular fall

Celebrate B.C. Wine Harvest Month

Even in abnormal times, we can count on fall to be a spectacular time in Okanagan vineyards and orchards.

The grapes are starting to come in for the 2020 vintage, apples are being harvested for the wonderful craft ciders produced in the province, and there is much activity in the vineyards and on the crush pads.

Some grapes are a little behind, but ultimately 2020 is shaping up to be a good vintage.

And heck, a decade or two from now, one wonders what we’ll think when we grab a bottle from the 2020 vintage and say, “Wow, remember that year?”

I hope we’ll remember it as the year the BC Wine Institute declared October to be B.C. Wine Harvest Month to celebrate all things harvest, and we took a short, safe trip to support the hospitality and local producers — the year we truly drank and ate local.

How can you create a memory you’ll want to savour years from now?

Option one:

Use the new Wines of BC Explorer website and downloadable app to plan your experiences and local getaway this month.

On the app you'll find curated wine routes, along with a listing of participating B.C. restaurants, retail stores, hotels and the various promotions being offered. It’s an easy and user-friendly way to explore, discover and support all that our incredible province offers.

Option two:

Take in a small event. While the large events usually happening in early October for Fall Wine Festival are postponed, there are a number of activities suitable for you and your bubble (do check in advance for last minute changes though).

A few suggestions:

Wines and Bites at Off The Grid Organic Winery, West Kelowna, through Oct. 18

Riesling Vertical Tasting, Township 7, Naramata, Oct. 9-12

Uniquely Canadian Food and Wine Pairing, House of Rose Winery, Kelowna, Oct. 10 and 11

Thirsty Thursdays, The Vibrant Vine, Kelowna, Thursdays to Nov. 26

Be sure to check out the Thanksgiving dine-in or dine-at-home options from Time Winery and Kitchen or BRODO Kitchen in Penticton, Hillside Bistro on the Naramata Bench, or pick up harvest box from your favourite fruit and veggie stand and create your own feast.

Cross your fingers that we’ll have some vibrant weekends for the rest of the month, and we can raise a glass of something bottled in B.C. while enjoying a fall barbecue dinner on the patio, just a few more times.