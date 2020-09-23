Autumn white wines

Photo: chefchicaz.com/

The first official week of fall usually inspires a shift to light to medium red wines as cooler weather moves in.

But it feels like summer went by in the blink of an eye, and even though it’s light sweater weather, maybe 2020 is a good year to cellar the red wines just a bit longer.

Here are a few white wines – and one orange -- to explore this fall, at least until Thanksgiving. Try one or two while daydreaming about what summer next year could be.

“Bill’s OJ” Grüner Veltliner, Fairview Cellars $23:

This wine is typically a dry white, but these grapes had skin contact for four days, followed by aging in French oak, to give it an amber colour plus a satisfying weight. Honeycomb and vanilla bean lead into a lengthy finishing. Pair with a rich, creamy New England clam chowder.

Roussanne 2018, Road 13 $30:

You’ll find this varietal in blends more than on its own, but as a solo grape it is ripe, round, and as the winery says, opulent.

A golden colour, aromatics of sage, pineapple, papaya that continue into the flavour, with an added spice note. Pair with chicken pot pie, or pork schnitzel with a side of thick cut fries.

Hatfield’s Fuse (white blend) 2018, Blasted Church $17:

Eleven different varietals go into this bottle, giving you much to explore. Peaches and apricots dominate the nose, along with fresh citrus notes and wildflowers.

The aromas are reminiscent of summer, while the body and flavours definitely lean toward a cool, fresh fall evening. Pair with fish and chips.

Mystique (Pinot Blanc and Chardonnay) 2019, Skaha Vineyard at Kraze Legz $23:

Mystique has sold out at the winery, so find someone in your bubble who has a bottle. Pear, apple, and green melon in the nose, with lychee, honey and vanilla cookie crumble on the palate with a clean, mineral finish.

Pair with roasted late summer and early fall roast veggies like zucchini and squash.

Riesling 2019, Daydreamer $28:

This wine is crisp and zippy like a late September evening. It was cold fermented to let the aromatics of lime zest and a fresh summer rain come through, followed by tropical flavours and “punchy” citrus. A wine to take you back to warmer days, but also is perfect for fall.

Pair with kale and spinach salads, spicey sushi, or pad Thai.

Chardonnay 2018, Mirabel Vineyards $28:

Elegant and complex, and very French for an Okanagan wine. Pineapple, vanilla, caramel-drizzled pears to begin from a sniff, and a sip bring out peaches, candied orange rind, toasted almonds and hazelnuts.

Pair with a big bowl of buttery popcorn, a pear tart, or the last fresh fruit salad of the season.