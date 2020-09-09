A reading list for fall

Photo: telegraph.co.uk/

It’s almost autumn, and no matter how education shapes up this year, there is always something to learn for almost everyone.

There are great books and resources to keep by the bedside or on the kitchen counter for information, entertainment, and reference.

These are just a few on the radar, from cooking, to guides, to history, and more.

Valleys of Wine, A Taste of British Columbia’s History, Luke Whittall:

Whether you’re into B.C. wine, this is a great look at the history of vines in the province.

It’s part guidebook and part examination of the “tall tales” of the industry and the figures who saw an opportunity to plant, develop, and grow.

It is, at times, witty and has a number of “I didn’t know that” moments peppered throughout.

It’s good for wine fans and those interested in bits of our provincial history.

The BC Wine Lover’s Cookbook, Recipes and Stories from Wineries Across British Columbia, Jennifer Schell:

Pick a winery and turn to its page for a story of the people behind it. Then, turn the page for a family recipe. Each region gets an intro, and bonus content includes suggested seasonal menus and themed wine adventures.

tawâw, Progressive Indigenous Cuisine, Shane M. Chartrand with Jennifer Cockrall-King:

This is a stunning visual guide. If you give the recipes a try, you’ll want to make sure ingredients don’t soil the pages.

There’s much history and creativity to absorb from Chef Chartrand’s personal journey and his desire to tell stories through what he puts on a plate. Recipes are organized by season, and the pantry staples section is enormously helpful.

The Wineries of British Columbia, John Schreiner:

This is the ultimate guide. Look for the latest updated version or simply enjoy a dog-eared version that you have on the shelf, or that’s been borrowed from a friend.

Though some entries have changed over the years since it was first published, it’s a go-to reference as a starting point and sometimes a reminder of how the industry has evolved.

A Year in Provence, Peter Mayle:

Published in a much simpler time, 1989, this book and its sequels are personal classics, and if Mr. Mayle wrote them now, they would be hits in the blogosphere and on social media.

The memoir full of honesty and humour may now serve as inspiration for a simpler life and lessons to be learned from slowing down.

Sit back and relax with one of these over the coming cooler months.