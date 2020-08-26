Pairing arts, culture at home

Photo: Contributed Zoom concert by the Electric Light Orchestra

When autumn arrives, in a pre-pandemic year, there would be a plethora of announcements for plays, concerts, and performances as we all get ready to move indoors.

And I’d be writing about fall harvest events featuring live entertainment and more.

We all got tired of being inside, then we were let loose to get outdoors, and 2020 has, I hope, taught us to be prepared for just about anything.

Let’s prepare to go back in when the weather turns, and embrace the advantages of enjoying a live performance from the comfort of home. You might be surprised by the many benefits this brings.

Inspired by several recent live-streamed events – Gowan has played epic professional shows from his home recently, for one, and Summerland’s Ryga Arts Festival just wrapped up after hosting enlightening events online – I’ve started researching performances for the fall.

Benefit No. 1

You can find a live show streamed online from another part of the world that you may never have been able to attend otherwise. Pick a country, look up tourism or arts and culture websites.

Then, research the cuisine and Google a recipe, wine style, or traditional drink, and plan a pairing experiment to immerse yourself in a new country, without leaving home.

Benefit No. 2

You can cook and eat and drink while watching a performance, and no one will know unless you accidentally unmute yourself. And you can do this in your PJs. Just don’t accidentally turn on your video. Unless it’s an online pyjama party.

You can unwrap mints to your heart’s content and no one will give you an annoyed look.

Benefit No. 3

After you leave the theatre you may have questions or comments for the performers that may never get answered.

If you are lucky and everyone sticks around at the end of the Zoom performance, you can grab a glass of B.C. wine and talk directly to the performers.

Through computer screens, of course, but how often do you get to do this in person?

Benefit No. 4

Date night. You may not physically be together watching a band at a club locally, but how cool would it be to go on a virtual date watching a performance in a city you and your partner once visited, or hope to visit in the future?

And having a bad first date? Bonus. You’re at your home watching, your date is at their home watching, and instead of an awkward goodbye at the end of a performance, you just close your screen, make yourself a cocktail, put on your fuzzy slippers and move on.