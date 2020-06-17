Sweet frozen treats to try

Photo: Uno Gelato

The weather is certainly not cooperating with the looming first official day of summer. But one can dream of frozen treats, nonetheless. If the dad in your life has a sweet tooth, one of these might come in handy this weekend.

Uno Gelato recently expanded from Vancouver to provide delivery to Kelowna, West Kelowna, and Lake Country. Yes, gelato (and sorbetto) delivery! Handcrafted and embracing the “cow to cone” concept, you can even sign up for the Maestro Club and get four annual shipments of four pints of deliciousness.

Flavours to try, plus suggested drink creations…

Salted Caramel: inspired by dulce de leche, the condensed milk cooked for 48 hours, with sea salt and homemade caramel, and chicory root will almost convince your taste buds that you are scooping frozen, sweet butter from the container. You could turn some of this into a caramel bourbon milkshake.

Midnight Chocolate Sorbetto: it’s vegan. You won’t believe it’s vegan. You’ll think that somehow, a deep, dark chocolate brownie has been transformed into a frozen indulgence. It’s also gluten free. It can be a challenge to pair dark chocolate, but try something fruity with mangoes, cherries, or maybe pineapple.

Yuzu Lemon Sorbetto: yuzu lemons are a rare citrus from Japan and have a highly aromatic rind and a flavour that melds together lime, lemon, and grapefruit notes. It’s so fragrant that pulling back the lid your nose picks up citrus notes. Refreshing. Make yourself a gin and tonic with a fragrant gin and loads of fresh lemon.

In Naramata you’ll find Chabendo Gelato. Not just gelato, but gelato popsicles and gelato sandwiches that you can find at a handful of wineries, plus to-go containers for summer celebrations. Order online and get a mixed batch.

Flavours to try, plus suggested drink creations…

Hazelnut: if you like milk chocolate Purdy’s Hedgehogs, this is the cool, creamy and dreamy version. Rich, decadent, and just a bit nutty, it’s an indulgence. If you are able to limit yourself to just a few spoonfuls, this could be your brunch gelato (why hot?) with a hazelnut espresso. Or your post dinner treat with a hazelnut martini.

Coffee: speaking of brunch gelato, this one uses Naramata’s Homestead Roastery. It’s definitely coffee, so have it with your morning java or at your afternoon coffee break as a complementary pairing, or with bites of good dark chocolate. If you’re familiar with the stroopwafel and the tradition of placing the wafel atop your coffee to warm it up, dip the warmed wafer in this gelato.

Raspberry Sorbetto: this must come from some of the best raspberries in the Okanagan. Forget whatever raspberry ice cream or freezie you may have had as a kid, as they do not compare to the fruitiness and tart, refreshing flavour of this. Pair with a raspberry mojito or a fresh, lightly sweetened lemonade.

Now, c’mon summer, we’re waiting for you.