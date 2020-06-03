Perfect picnic pairings

Photo: Contributed

While food and drink spots are cautiously re-opening for indoor service – many taking their time to make sure they, and their staff, are comfortable before opening their doors again so that you too are comfortable – there is always outdoor dining.

Will this summer see an uptake in the old-fashioned picnic, but with a gourmet twist? And will we have the option to have a glass of wine or a pint of ale on beaches (without disguising it in a water bottle, if we’re being honest), an option to be discussed soon at policy tables?

So yes, perhaps it’s time to go on that picnic you think about each year and then never quite get around to.

A few tips if it’s been a while, beginning with some essentials to bring along:

Environmentally-friendly cutlery, plates, and glasses; look for ones that are compostable.

Cooling items; no ice packs? Soak sponges, put in baggies, then freeze. To chill a bottle of wine when you arrive at your chosen spot, check out products such as the Corkcicle. Frozen grapes will also work as ice packs and if you’re desperate, can be put in your wine glass.

Don’t forget a corkscrew, or better yet, bring bottles that are screwcap.

Something to sit on. If you don’t have a picnic basket, line a laundry basket with a blanket and load up your items in it, and you won’t have to blame anyone for forgetting the blanket.

Restaurants that have switched to takeout may be offering to-go picnic options, ask if your favourite has a burger kit coming to the takeaway menu, or ask a local caterer if they have options. All you may need is the hibachi that’s been tucked in a corner of the basement.

Tip: if you are expanding your bubble, ask if portions can be packed in individual bags, or in portions divided for each couple or family in your party.

And a few pairing ideas with your standard picnic dishes:

BBQ or all-dressed potato chips, or Cheetos – an IPA or stout.

Fresh green salads, maybe with some roasted asparagus on top – sauvignon blanc.

Fried chicken with a side of coleslaw – a classic unsweetened iced tea, light-bodied craft beer, or bubbly prosecco.

A basic cheeseburger, grilled to perfection, with a side of potato salad – a dry rosé, a dry cider, or Pinot Gris. If you’re adding bacon or spicy relish, go with a bolder red wine.

Hot dogs – depends on the meat and toppings, so might as well go for a soda.

If you’re having ice cream for dessert, go crazy with a sweet, sweet Pedro Ximenez sherry. Or break out that bottle of Bristol Cream. Why not indulge, if you can.