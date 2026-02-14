Okanagan Bucketlist News

Inside Big White’s distinctly Canadian dining scene

Taste Canada at Big White

Photo: Big White Ski Resort Executive chef Boddie Macklin-Shaw is responsible for culinary direction across Big White Ski Resort–operated establishments.

In an era when ski resorts across North America increasingly answer to corporate boards and distant shareholders, Big White Ski Resort stands apart. Still locally owned and operated, the resort moves at a different pace—shaped by independence, community and a quiet sense of Canadiana.

That philosophy extends well beyond the lifts. Big White’s culinary scene—spanning more than 20 dining establishments, including restaurants, coffee shops, food markets and food trucks—reflects the same local-first mindset. From slope-side sushi and quick mountain breakfasts to steakhouses and après institutions like the iconic Snowshoe Sam’s, every food and beverage outlet at Big White is locally owned and operated, grounded in Canadian values and regional pride.

What many guests don’t immediately recognize is that this isn’t simply variety—it’s a cohesive dining ecosystem shaped by the mountain, the Okanagan Valley and the people who live and work here.

Local-first, mountain-inspired

Overseeing the culinary direction for Big White Ski Resort–operated establishments—including Kettle Valley Steakhouse, The Woods, Clocktower Coffee Co. and the resort’s day lodges—is executive chef Boddie Macklin-Shaw. His menus are designed around the realities of mountain life: cold days, long hours outdoors and the need for food that’s both comforting and nourishing.

“Being Canadian-owned matters because it reflects how I approach food and hospitality: with humility, pride in place, and a strong sense of responsibility to the people around us,” Macklin-Shaw says. “Canada’s food culture isn’t about excess or ego—it’s about seasonality, resilience, and making the most of what we have. That philosophy fits naturally with cooking in a mountain resort, where the environment shapes everything we do.”

That mindset translates to menus that prioritize warmth, flavour and generosity—food designed to restore after time on the slopes.

Photo: Big White Ski Resort A locally sourced steak served at Big White highlights Canadian producers and regional ingredients.

A true taste of the Okanagan

Despite the logistical challenges of operating at elevation, Big White continues to expand its commitment to local and regional sourcing. Ingredients are drawn from the Okanagan Valley and across British Columbia whenever possible, with producers like 63 Acres and Rad Relish Co. increasingly featured across menus.

Canadian beef, West Coast seafood and Okanagan produce form the backbone of many dishes, supported by Canadian beer, spirits and wines. Menus evolve with availability, ensuring they remain flexible, seasonal and reflective of the region.

“Seasonality isn’t a concept for us—it’s a necessity,” Macklin-Shaw says.

Independent operators, deeply rooted

That same Canadian-first mindset is reflected in Big White’s independent restaurant operators, including the Kelowna-based Nixon Group, led by husband-and-wife team Kyle and Carolyn Nixon, which owns and operates the iconic Snowshoe Sam’s and SOPRA Italian Kitchen, which opened in 2024.

Photo: 6 Degrees Bistro 6 Degrees features refined, slope-side dining at Big White, with a focus on local flavours.

A new addition: The Fat Marmot

Another example of Big White’s homegrown dining culture is The Fat Marmot, the newest creation from long-time Big White locals John and Ana Mooney, already known for favourites like Underground Pizza and Six Degrees Bistro. In Keep Moving Forward: The Big White Ski Resort 60th Anniversary Documentary, Mooney reflects, “At Big White, people come and they don’t want anything but local Okanagan wine.”

The Fat Marmot’s culinary direction is led by executive chef Alessa Valdez, whose experience includes Alo Bar, part of Toronto’s Michelin-starred Alo Restaurant Group, and Phantom Creek Estates in the South Okanagan. Her menu blends classical training, modern technique and a strong respect for seasonal Okanagan ingredients, offering bold flavours and thoughtful presentation in a relaxed mountain setting.

Photo: Cabin Kitchen + Bar Cabin Kitchen + Bar has opened at Big White, offering a Canadian-inspired menu rooted in comfort, heritage and regional flavours.

Cabin Kitchen + Bar: A new Canadian-inspired chapter

Following the closure of Globe Restaurant in April 2025, Big White turned the page to a new chapter in its culinary story with the opening of Cabin Kitchen + Bar in December.

The restaurant is the latest venture from Ross Derrick, who first opened Globe in 2008 and took full ownership in 2022. His broader Okanagan portfolio includes Derrick’s Steakhouse in downtown Kelowna and Broken Anchor Kitchen, known for its elevated West Coast seafood.

At Cabin, Derrick brings his love of Canadian comfort food to the mountain. The menu nods to homegrown traditions with refined, regional dishes such as Great Grandma Alice’s Split Pea Soup, Alberta elk and pork meatballs, Red River bison chili and a playful Nanaimo Bar cheesecake. The beverage program features rotating Canadian craft taps, house-made cocktails and a 100% Canadian wine list.

A mountain that tastes like home

Together, Big White’s chefs, restaurateurs and producers have created a dining scene that feels authentic rather than manufactured—one shaped by people who live here, cook here and believe in the value of keeping things local.

In a ski industry increasingly defined by scale and sameness, Big White offers something refreshingly different: food with a sense of place, ownership with purpose and a mountain that tastes unmistakably Canadian.

Explore the flavours of Big White and learn more about the resort’s food and dining at bigwhite.com/explore/food-dining.

This article is written by or on behalf of the sponsoring client and does not necessarily reflect the views of Castanet.