Winter basecamp: Settling in for the season at Predator Ridge

Photo: Predator Ridge Make Predator Ridge your base camp this winter, and enjoy everything the region has to offer.

Winter in the North Okanagan has a way of changing how you think about time. Days feel less scheduled, more intentional. And when you have the right home base, winter stops being something you plan around and starts becoming something you build your days around.

That’s where Predator Ridge comes in. Just minutes from Vernon and within easy reach of some of the region’s best winter recreation, Predator Ridge works remarkably well as a winter basecamp—a place to settle in, unpack properly and experience the season at its own pace.

Rather than short stays and weekend escapes, winter at Predator Ridge is well suited to longer-term living. The resort offers a range of long-term rental options, from well-appointed condos to townhomes and executive home rentals, available furnished or unfurnished. Whether you’re working remotely, relocating for the season or simply looking to experience winter differently, the flexibility makes it easy to stay for weeks or months at a time.

From this basecamp, the North Okanagan’s best winter experiences are always within reach. SilverStar Mountain Resort is a short drive away, making it easy to head up for a few hours of skiing or snowboarding and still be home before dinner. For those drawn to quieter trails and endurance days, Sovereign Lake Nordic Centre offers world-class cross-country skiing, with immaculately groomed trails that invite regular midweek outings rather than occasional visits.

Back at Predator Ridge, winter unfolds at a gentler pace. The resort’s extensive trail network stays active year-round, perfect for walking, snowshoeing, or fat biking through open landscapes and forested sections. The outdoor skating rink becomes a natural gathering spot, while fitness, yoga and wellness programming continue through the colder months, helping routines feel uninterrupted despite the change in season.

The appeal of using Predator Ridge as a winter basecamp is the balance it creates. Outdoor adventure is close and accessible, but so is comfort. Evenings are spent at home rather than on the road, fires replace patios, and winter days feel full without feeling rushed.

Vernon quickly becomes part of that rhythm as well. The city offers all the essentials—local cafés, restaurants, shops and services—without the congestion that often defines peak season elsewhere. It’s an easy place to run errands, meet friends or linger over a coffee after a morning outdoors.

Winter in the North Okanagan isn’t about chasing everything at once. It’s about choosing a place that supports the way you want to live for the season. As a basecamp, Predator Ridge offers the space, access and quiet confidence to make winter feel not just manageable, but genuinely rewarding.

For those willing to stay a little longer, winter at Predator Ridge proves that the Okanagan’s off-season may be its most livable one.

