Snow-dusted vineyards, candlelit tastings and seasonal indulgence 

Photo: Mission Hill Estate Winery The ninth annual Festival of Lights is dazzling visitors once again this season.

Forget the summer crowds. In winter, West Kelowna’s Westside Wine Trail reveals a quieter, more intimate side of wine country. One defined by snow-dusted vineyards, warm tasting rooms and iconic estates like Mission Hill Family Estate, where seasonal traditions and hospitality shape the experience. December offers a magical backdrop for lingering tastings, meaningful conversations and time well spent.

Picture cozy tasting rooms without the hustle, more time to ask questions, and the rare chance to have a winemaker or proprietor personally pour your flight. This is the season to slow down and discover the quiet charm of West Kelowna with a winter itinerary that blends scenic walks, culinary experiences and twinkling holiday lights.

The Westside winter wonderland

Each year, West Kelowna transforms into a festive wonderland during the annual Twinkle Tour, a self-guided journey through the community’s most dazzling light displays. Wander through the sparkling light tunnel at the waterfront or enjoy a scenic evening drive past homes glowing with holiday cheer. Planning your route is easy with the mobile-friendly map here.

At the heart of the season is the annual Festival of Trees at Mission Hill Family Estate, a cherished holiday tradition that brings warmth and wonder to the estate. Now in its ninth year at Mission Hill, and part of a beloved B.C. tradition spanning more than three decades, it transforms the winery into a glowing winter landscape through Jan. 4. Guests are invited to explore beautifully decorated trees before enjoying a guided tasting of Mission Hill wines paired with seasonal small bites. With partial proceeds supporting excellence in child health at the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, the experience blends beauty, hospitality and community giving hallmarks of the winter season at Mission Hill. Available daily, this is a must-see stop for holiday visitors.

Seasonal tables and inspired entertaining

The holidays are all about gathering, sharing and good food. For those seeking last-minute inspiration, Mission Hill’s final Holiday Entertaining Culinary Class of the year takes place on Dec. 19 and 20. This intimate experience offers the opportunity to elevate your seasonal menus while indulging in a chef-led, four-course dinner thoughtfully paired with Mission Hill wines. With additional classes such as Pasta Notte and European Comforts arriving in the new year, this festive evening is a fitting way to begin the season. Explore the full culinary class calendar and reserve your place early.

Carry that inspiration home by adding special touches to your own holiday table. Stock up on specialty ingredients from local retailers and winery tasting rooms. Stop by Valorosa for authentic Italian goods, including panettone straight from Italy, or visit the Okanagan Pasta Factory for freshly made, artisan-style pasta. Many wineries also offer gourmet treats such as chutneys, cheeses and antipasti, perfect for creating a festive spread that pairs beautifully with your favourite wines.

A toast to new beginnings

As the year draws to a close, West Kelowna’s wineries offer unforgettable ways to ring in the new year.

Golden Soirée–New Year’s Eve Dinner at Mission Hill Family Estate

For the first time ever, Mission Hill hosts an elegant black-tie Golden Soirée to welcome the year ahead. The evening begins with a 5:30 p.m. reception featuring fresh-shucked oysters, followed by a multi-course, wine-paired dinner with dishes such as beef tenderloin with short rib and truffle pithivier. The celebration concludes with a toast to new beginnings, shared resolutions and a remarkable year ahead. For a more intimate experience, guests may upgrade to one of Mission Hill’s private salons. With limited seating available, early reservations are recommended.

31 Charkay at Grizzli Winery

Savour a Canadian-inspired, three-course dining experience in a warm, fireside setting—perfect for welcoming the new year in comfort and style.

The Great Gatsby at Crown & Thieves

Step into the glamour of the roaring 1920s as Crown & Thieves transforms into a glittering den of live music, dancing and celebration, with options for a decadent dinner or lively reception.

Looking for even more festive fun this December? Explore itineraries, events and seasonal activities at visitwestside.com and start planning your perfect winter getaway in West Kelowna. For a peaceful break between tastings, enjoy an easy stroll along the Gellatly Waterfront, wander through the historic Gellatly Nut Farm, or take in the serene beauty of Shannon Lake Regional Park, all perfect spots to soak up the crisp winter air.

